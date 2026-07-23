Back by Popular Demand: Who Gives A Crap and Parks Project Bring Back Limited-Edition Parks Edition

Adventure meets impact with 12 exclusive designs inspired by America's most iconic national parks that help reduce deforestation and support global sanitation initiatives

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of last year's collaboration, eco-friendly toilet paper company Who Gives A Crap and Parks Project are reuniting to bring back the Parks Edition, a special collection inspired by the beauty of America's national parks while supporting a shared mission to protect the planet.

Who Gives A Crap and Parks Project Bring Back Limited-Edition Parks Edition

Created by two purpose-driven brands committed to making a positive impact, the Parks Edition transforms an everyday household essential into a celebration of America's most treasured landscapes. With the Parks Edition, consumers can traverse unforgiving deserts, scale epic mountains and explore lush rainforests across America's national parks, all without leaving the comfort of their own bathroom. Featuring 12 unique wrapper designs showcasing breathtaking photography by Breakfast for Dinner from some of America's most iconic national parks, the limited-edition collection offers the greatest adventure you can have sitting down.

The return of the collaboration reflects the strong alignment between both brands' missions. While Parks Project inspires people to protect and preserve public lands through products that give back, Who Gives A Crap is on a mission to make toilet paper better for people and the planet. Unlike traditional toilet paper, which contributes to the loss of an estimated one million trees every day, Who Gives A Crap's 100% bamboo toilet paper helps reduce reliance on virgin forests while delivering the brand's softest, strongest rolls.

"Seeing how enthusiastically people embraced the Parks Edition last year made bringing it back an easy decision," said Danny Alexander, Co-Founder and Chief of Product & Purpose at Who Gives A Crap. "This partnership is about more than beautiful packaging. It's about celebrating the places we love while showing how everyday choices can help protect forests and support communities around the world."

Together, the brands demonstrate how everyday purchasing decisions can contribute to meaningful environmental and social impact. Alongside its commitment to reducing deforestation, Who Gives A Crap donates 50% of its profits to improve access to clean water and sanitation worldwide — turning every purchase into an opportunity to do good.

"At Parks Project, our mission has always been to inspire people to Leave It Better Than You Found It™," said Keith Eshelman, Co-Founder & CEO of Parks Project. "Bringing the Parks Edition back gives us another opportunity to celebrate America's incredible public lands while partnering with a company that's equally committed to protecting our planet through thoughtful design, sustainable materials and meaningful giving."

Available for a limited time starting today, the Parks Edition features Who Gives A Crap's signature 100% bamboo toilet paper wrapped in stunning photography inspired by America's iconic national parks. The collection is available exclusively at whogivesacrap.com while supplies last. For more information, follow @whogivesacraptp on Instagram.

About Who Gives A Crap

Who Gives A Crap is a Certified B Corp™, meeting integrated social, environmental, and governance standards. Their products are eco-friendly, made using recycled and sustainably managed sources that are FSC® Chain-of-Custody certified (C190271) and delivered to nearly 40 countries with complimentary carbon-neutral shipping. The business launched in 2012 when co-founders Simon Griffiths, Danny Alexander and Jehan Ratnatunga learnt that billions of people do not have access to a toilet. From the beginning, the company has donated 50% of its profits to clean water and sanitation non-profits worldwide. To date, Who Gives A Crap has raised over US$14 million to partners around the world that work with local communities to improve access to water, toilets and hygiene solutions. The company strives to continually reduce its environmental footprint whilst helping billions of people in need.

About Parks Project

Parks Project is a certified B Corp founded in 2014 with a mission to Leave It Better Than You Found It™. Through thoughtfully designed apparel and lifestyle goods inspired by parks, the company educates, advocates for, and funds conservation efforts across national, state and local parks. To date, Parks Project has donated more than $2.7 million to support vital park projects and continues to inspire people to become champions for the outdoors.

SOURCE Who Gives A Crap