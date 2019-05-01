Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Markets, 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
May 01, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Back-end Revenue Cycle Management - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management market accounted for $6.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
Factors such as growing patient size and declining compensation rates rising significance of refutation management are fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of deployment is hampering the market.
Among delivery mode, the cloud-based delivery mode segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the relatively lower capital costs and operational costs incurred in this model, beside its scalability, litheness, and affordability.
By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing HCIT investments in the region, rising digitalization and approving funding initiatives by the Canadian government.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Delivery Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode
5.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode
6 Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Standalone Software
6.2.1.1 Claims Processing Software
6.2.1.2 Payment Integrity Software
6.2.1.3 Denial Management Software
6.2.1.4 Billing/Billing Review Software
6.2.1.5 Coding & Auditing Software
6.2.2 Integrated Software
6.3 Services
7 Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Healthcare Providers
7.2.1 Outpatient Facilities & Physician Clinics
7.2.2 Inpatient Facilities
7.3 Healthcare Payers
8 Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 DST Systems
10.2 Gebbs Healthcare Solutions
10.3 Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare, Inc.)
10.4 Cerner
10.5 GE Healthcare
10.6 Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)
10.7 Athenahealth
10.8 Nthrive
10.9 Conifer Health Solutions
10.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
10.11 Cognizant Technology Solutions
10.12 Eclinicalworks
10.13 Quest Diagnostics
10.14 The SSI Group
10.15 Ram Technologies
10.16 Context 4 Healthcare
10.17 Plexis Healthcare Systems
10.18 Health Solutions Plus (HSP)
