Back for a Second Year, Wagner® Brake Announces Launch of its Award-Winning #ThingsWorthBrakingFor Contest

From June 11, 2018 through August 19, 2018, consumers can enter for a chance win a weekend getaway to a choice of one of ten U.S. cities by submitting photos and captions documenting their brake-worthy experiences. A 2017 Automotive Communications Award winner for Special Promotions/Promotional Events, the #ThingsWorthBrakingFor contest garnered over 7500 submissions during last year's entry period.

New this year, beginning August 20, 2018 through September 3, 2018, fans can vote for their favorite photos, up to five times per day, one time per photo. In addition to being evaluated by a qualified panel of experts, entrants will also be judged by the number of fan votes that their photo and caption received.

As part of its continuing activities to highlight the importance of maintaining and installing high-quality brake components on vehicles, Wagner Brake's #ThingsWorthBrakingFor contest will once again award one grand-prize weekend getaway package (winner and up to three guests) to any of these ten U.S. cities or destinations – Boston; Detroit; Ellis Island in New York.; Gettysburg, Pa.; Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.; Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming; Yosemite National Park in California; San Antonio; Seattle; or Washington, D.C. The weekend getaway will include up to four roundtrip airline tickets, hotel accommodations for three nights, and a US$500 gift card. Ten runners-up will receive US$50 gift cards to BuyFMGear.com for purchase of brand merchandise.

"Wagner understands that we all have memories that are special to us, and stopping to enjoy them is part of what enriches our lives," said Christine Fisher, group brand manager, friction, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "Similarly, effective stopping is crucial in safe driving and Wagner wants to continue to remind consumers about the importance of properly maintaining their brake systems in a fun, interactive way. This contest provides the chance to stop and share those memorable life moments with the chance to win a great prize package to make new ones."

Wagner Brake is a leading global brand of quality replacement brake products, including pads, shoes, rotors, hardware and hydraulics. Wagner Brake products are available through thousands of leading vehicle service providers and replacement parts providers. To learn more, visit www.WagnerBrake.com. http://www.fmgaragegurus.com/

Contest Rules

Wagner® "Things Worth Braking For" Contest. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Starts on June 11, 2018 at 12:00:01 a.m. ET and ends on August 19, 2018 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET; with the Voting Period starting on August 20, 2018 at 12:00:00 a.m. ET and ending on September 3, 2018 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States, D.C., or Canada (excluding Quebec), who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their state/province/territory of residence. Contest Prizes: One (1) Grand Prize: a trip for one (1) winner and up to three (3) verified guests to their choice of a destination location provided in full Official Rules before February 28, 2019, ARV: $5,000.00 USD (a Canadian Grand Prize winner will receive cash equivalent less applicable US income tax; ARV: $6,458.00 CAD, and a Grand Prize winner from Alaska or Hawaii must initiate and conclude their prize travel from within the 48 contiguous United States); and ten (10) First Prize winner's prizes: a $50.00 USD pre-paid e-gift card to be used at www.buyfmgear.com. Void in Quebec and where prohibited. To enter and for complete Official Rules, visit www.thingsworthbrakingfor.com. Sponsor: Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC, 27300 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan 48034.

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.



Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.



Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.



Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMmotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

