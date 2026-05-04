Back for Good! Popeyes® Makes Fan-Favorite Chicken Wraps a Permanent Menu Offering and Debuts NEW Blackened Ranch Flavor

The Wraps return in three craveable varieties: Classic, Spicy and NEW Blackened Ranch for just $3.99, alongside NEW Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches delivering even more bold Louisiana flavor to the menu

MIAMI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popeyes® is bringing back the Chicken Wraps fans couldn't get enough of, and this time they're here to stay. Starting May 4, Popeyes Chicken Wraps ($3.99) return to menus nationwide as a permanent offering. The fan-favorite wraps are back in three signature flavors: Classic, Spicy, and a brand-new Blackened Ranch. Each wrap delivers Popeyes legendary Louisiana flavor rolled up in a delicious, snackable bite at a price point to love. The perfect addition to any meal.

Wrapped, flavor-packed and ready to roll, each Chicken Wrap features:

Popeyes Wraps Are Back

Popeyes famous hand-breaded and battered, Louisiana-style crunchy chicken tender.

Crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, and two barrel-cured pickles.

A soft buttermilk tortilla inspired by the Popeyes famous biscuits, with the choice of Classic, Spicy or Blackened Ranch sauce as spread.

At just $3.99, Popeyes Chicken Wraps bring big flavor with even more value in every bite. Day or night, the wraps are the perfect wallet-friendly pick for busy days on the go, delivering a little something extra to level up a meal.

"We know our guests are looking for convenience without sacrificing great taste and value, which is why we're thrilled to be giving Popeyes Chicken Wraps a permanent place on the menu year-round," said Peter Perdue, President of Popeyes U.S. and Canada. "This bold addition expands our line-up with more variety, flexible options and the classic Louisiana flavor only Popeyes can deliver."

When cravings hit for more than a bite, guests can turn their wrap into a meal with Popeyes Chicken Wraps Bundle featuring two Wraps and a premium lemonade, offering the perfect combo of flavor and value for just $9.99.*

Just in time for summer, Popeyes is also introducing two NEW Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches, putting a sweet-meets-smoky spin on its legendary chicken sandwich lineup. Pairing Popeyes iconic crispy chicken with a rich, sweet and smoky Honey BBQ sauce for a flavor-packed bite that's impossible to ignore:

Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($5.49**) - A juicy chicken breast filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, topped with a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, and served on buttery toasted brioche bun.

($5.49**) - A juicy chicken breast filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, topped with a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, and served on buttery toasted brioche bun. Honey BBQ Bacon + Cheese Sandwich ($6.99**) - A juicy chicken breast filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, topped with a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, bacon, Havarti cheese, and served on buttery toasted brioche buns.

Popeyes new Chicken Wraps and the Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches will be available at participating restaurants nationwide and through the Popeyes.com and the Popeyes App and website starting May 4.

* 2 Chicken Wraps (classic, spicy, or blackened ranch), and a Premium Beverage (lemonade or tea) for $9.99 at participating U.S. restaurants ("Offer"). Price may vary. Valid in-store, on the Popeyes App, or on Popeyes.com. To redeem in store, guest must request Offer; otherwise, a la carte pricing applies. Valid on delivery. Delivery terms and fees apply. Prices higher on delivery. See https://www.popeyes.com/delivery-terms for details. No substitutions. Tax extra. Offer valid 5/4/26-12/31/26. Popeyes reserves the right to cancel, suspend, and/or modify this Offer at any time with or without notice.

** Price may vary.

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at Popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE Popeyes