New Homestyle and Cajun Cheddar varieties bring Popeyes bold Louisiana flavors to kitchens nationwide, building on the momentum of its expanding grocery lineup

MIAMI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popeyes® is turning up the heat in the grocery aisle, expanding its presence in consumer-packaged goods space with the launch of its at-home biscuit mixes. Now fans can create their own biscuit inspired by the brand's iconic, buttery, flaky biscuits right from their own kitchens - bringing a taste of Louisiana home in just minutes with a Popeyes original recipe.

Popeyes® Launches At-Home Biscuit Mix Just In Time For National Biscuit Day

Just in time for National Biscuit Day on May 29, Popeyes is inviting fans to celebrate with its iconic biscuits in an all-new way. A beloved staple of the Popeyes menu, the biscuit has become a fan favorite known for its buttery, flaky goodness. Now, this latest innovation gives fans the chance to integrate the iconic biscuit flavor into their everyday life, with an easy to make 'drop biscuit' style recipe. From weeknight dinners to brunch-worthy sandwiches and everything in between, these mixes are designed to rise to every occasion and bring the Popeyes experience into homes nationwide at Walmart, HEB, and at select Target locations.

Priced at just $3.23 – $3.49*, getting your biscuit fix has never been easier. Choose from 2 varieties, both require just water and butter, and for the Cajun Cheddar, a dash of cheese:

Homestyle for that iconic soft and golden bite or Cajun Cheddar for a bold, cheesy kick

Both packed with the signature Louisiana flavor Popeyes fans know and love, and ready in just a few simple steps, with 10 fresh-baked biscuits in 18 minutes.

This launch marks Popeyes latest move to bring the flavor home, expanding beyond the restaurant and into kitchens everywhere with the bold, unmistakable taste of Louisiana, building on the success of its growing grocery lineup, including its fan-favorite sauces.

"Our guests have always loved our biscuits, and we're thrilled to bring the flavor of the iconic Popeyes Biscuit into homes nationwide in a whole new way," said Matt Rubin, Chief Marketing Officer at Popeyes. "As we continue expanding our CPG presence, launching ahead of National Biscuit Day is an exciting milestone that allows fans to celebrate the Popeyes brand beyond our restaurants give guests a new way to experience the flaky, buttery flavor they know and love wherever they are."

To help fans celebrate National Biscuit Day, Popeyes is also launching a digital offer available exclusively on Popeyes.com and the Popeyes app. On National Biscuit Day, Popeyes Rewards members can enjoy a free biscuit with a minimum purchase of $5 at participating locations nationwide.** The limited-time offer gives fans another delicious way to join the celebration and enjoy Popeyes' iconic biscuits.

Beginning May 26, 2026, shoppers can find Popeyes Biscuit Mix at major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and HME.

* Actual price may vary by retailer and location.

**Popeyes Rewards Members can get a free biscuit with a minimum $5 purchase (excluding taxes and fees) at participating U.S. restaurants. Available for redemption on Popeyes.com or the Popeyes App only. Offer must be redeemed from the Offers tab. Popeyes Rewards account required. Valid on Popeyes delivery. Menu prices higher on delivery. Delivery terms and fees apply. See popeyes.com/delivery-terms. Not valid on third-party delivery. One offer per order. Not valid with any other offers, discounts, or coupons. No substitutions. Valid on 5/29/26 only. Not available in AK, HI, USVI, or PR. Popeyes reserves the right to cancel, suspend, and/or modify this offer at any time with or without notice.

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at Popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE Popeyes