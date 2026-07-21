Popeyes Celebrates Tenders this July with Weekend Takeover at The Surf Lodge and a Build Your Own Chicken Tender Tower Meal Deal

Popeyes is putting their world-famous Louisiana tenders center stage this July with exclusive performances, iconic experiences, and deals so everyone can get in on the fun in honor of their classic menu item

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the July 27th holiday, Popeyes® is celebrating their famous, newly elevated Chicken Tenders with some southern hospitality in the Hamptons and getting everyone in on the party with a national offer leading up to one of the biggest moments of the year for tender lovers everywhere.

This summer, Popeyes teamed up with The Surf Lodge, the Hamptons beloved music venue, for a first-of-its-kind partnership to take over their viral multi-level "Chicken Tender Tower" becoming one of the most talked-about food moments of the summer.

Now, Popeyes is bringing that energy nationwide. Through Door Dash and Uber Eats, starting today through July 27th, for just $25 guests can get 11 hand-battered, crispy Chicken Tenders, one large side and four buttery biscuits.* To save even more, guests can visit us in restaurant and get this deal for $20*. This offer is designed to fuel summer gatherings and put Popeyes signature chicken at the center of every table. Order two and you can build your own Chicken Tender Tower at home. No matter where you are located, Popeyes is making their viral Chicken Tender Tower available for guests nationwide.

This July 27th, we have even more to celebrate with our tenders. Our world class culinary team has spent time elevating our tenders so that guests get consistent, hand-breaded Louisiana flavor and generous portions each time they order Popeyes Tenders Guests can expect the signature Popeyes flavor they know and love, now with even greater consistency from order to order, delivering on the quality, satisfaction, and craveability that Popeyes is known for.

To kick off this Tender celebration filled with southern hospitality, Popeyes is taking over The Surf Lodge for an exclusive Marquee weekend from July 24 – 26. The weekend will bring together tastemakers, bold Louisiana flavor, live music, and summer energy culminating on July 25 with a special performance from an award-winning artist.

"Our Chicken Tenders have earned a loyal following for a reason. They're packed with the bold Louisiana flavor and signature crunch that only Popeyes can deliver," said Matt Rubin, Chief Marketing Officer at Popeyes. "Whether fans are stacking their own Chicken Tender Tower at home or joining us at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, we're bringing craveable flavor to the center of one of summer's biggest cultural moments."

As Popeyes continues to show up at the intersection of food, music and culture, the brand is bringing its iconic Chicken Tenders to the center of summer's most memorable moments, creating unforgettable experiences wherever fans gather and celebrate.

*At participating U.S. restaurants. Price may vary.

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at Popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT THE SURF LODGE

The iconic Surf Lodge hotel and restaurant located in Montauk, New York, first opened in 2008 by Jayma Cardoso, a visionary within the hospitality, wellness, and design world. The property quickly became the most exclusive destination in the Hamptons, attracting top celebrities, notables, and influential people alike. The Surf Lodge is best known for its live concert series featuring world-class musicians such as John Legend, Jimmy Buffet, Willie Nelson, Wyclef Jean, Rüfüs du Sol, and more. In 2019, The Surf Lodge expanded, opening its sister destination, The Snow Lodge, in the premier city of Aspen.

SOURCE Popeyes