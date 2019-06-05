Back in Motion Announces Clinic Move To Serve Newport, Maine

"Back in Motion is delighted to offer our patients a brand-new clinic with upgraded equipment," said Michel Brunet, Back in Motion's Co-Founder. "The new clinic is opening in response to a high demand from patients and physicians for our outstanding patient service and exceptional clinical outcomes."

With the new space, Back in Motion has also added two new Physical Therapists to the practice. Simon Sjostedt, DPT has been named the new Clinic Director and brings many years of experience in orthopedic outpatient care. Simon received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Husson University and has completed various trainings in strain and counterstrain techniques. He decided to pursue a career as a Physical Therapist because he enjoys helping people improve and recover from injuries. He says, "It's always great working with patients to help get them better than they were before injury." Additionally, Back in Motion has added Debbie Six, PT to the practice. Debbie received her Bachelor of Science from the University of New England and has pursued continuing education courses in craniosacral integration for spinal pain, kinesiotaping, and women's health. She is also a licensed massage therapist. Debbie says that she is "excited to provide PT services in my backyard and to help patients reach their goals and enhance their quality of life."

The new clinic is in the Triangle Plaza at Four Main Street Newport, Maine, right off I-95, filling a geographical gap in the greater Bangor service area. Join the Back in Motion team for an open house of the new space on July 10th from 4-6pm for fun activities, staff meet and greet and an ice cream sundae bar!

Including the move to the Newport location, Back in Motion operates five outpatient clinics in partnership with Alliance Physical Therapy Partners.

