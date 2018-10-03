Back in the Net for Enterprise: Hockey Legend Martin Brodeur Stars in New Ad Campaign

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Like an MVP goalie, Enterprise has its customers' backs every day. Whatever their transportation needs, Enterprise is there to make the save -- whether it's a van to transport the team, a convertible to spice up the offseason, a quality used vehicle for the playoff run, a replacement vehicle when your own is in the penalty box, or even a quick shift in a shared vehicle. So, it only made sense to bring back a super star who knows a little about saves to help spread the word: Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur.

As the National Hockey League season heats up in January, three-time Stanley Cup winner Brodeur will be featured in television ads and digital shorts that highlight Enterprise's versatile offerings, with Enterprise helping the legendary goalie with some unusual transportation needs, such as accommodating an all-goalie pee-wee hockey team, finding a vehicle through Enterprise Car Sales with an "extra cup holder" for the Stanley Cup trophy, or helping with a ride after Brodeur's vehicle is knocked out of the game by a "high-sticking" tree.

"No one was better at making a save than Martin Brodeur, and Enterprise strives for the same versatility and reliability as we back up our customers with transportation to meet virtually any need," said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for Enterprise. "We think consumers will enjoy the lighthearted approach to the new ads, but also come away with the sincere promise behind them – that we have them covered."

The television ads will feature Brodeur – who appeared in a similar campaign in 2017 – in a quick-hitting series of scenarios that highlight Enterprise's range of services, such as riding to work in a Commute with Enterprise van, wearing his goalie mask and gear alongside his more traditionally dressed colleagues. Other shots will feature him using Enterprise Truck Rental to haul his hockey gear and enjoying a convertible from Enterprise's Exotic Car Collection on vacation. A separate television ad will follow the adventures of the Stanley Cup itself as it's transported through a series of events, adored by players and fans.

Digital shorts will depict Brodeur benefiting from Enterprise's exceptional customer service when an employee alerts him to a lost "cup," and, in another spot, he and an employee use the iconic Canadian dish poutine to illustrate how Enterprise brings all the right ingredients together to provide a total transportation solution.

The new campaign ads can be viewed here. Enterprise has been a proud sponsor of the National Hockey League for the past ten years. For more information about Enterprise, visit www.enterprise.com.

About Enterprise

The Enterprise brand – which comprises Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise Car Sales, the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Commute with Enterprise – offers customers a total transportation solution. Its flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was founded in 1957 and is known for an extensive network of convenient locations, affordable rates and outstanding customer service. Enterprise Rent-A-Car was ranked on BusinessWeek magazine's annual list of "Customer Service Champs" for four years in a row. Enterprise operates not only as a key provider for insurance replacement, weekend getaways and special occasions, but also as a local transportation alternative. With more than 5,800 fully staffed airport and neighborhood offices located within 15 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population, Enterprise can meet whatever transportation need customers may have – renting, buying or sharing.

