Back Market Clears $3.5 Billion in 2025 GMV as AI and Cloud Accelerate the Shift Toward Refurbished Tech Devices

PARIS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back Market today announced its 2025 results, closing the year at more than $3.5 billion in global gross merchandise value, representing 32 percent year-over-year growth. The company also delivered its largest Black Friday in history, with 41 percent year-over-year growth during the period.

"These numbers matter because they show refurbished is no longer a fringe or experimental category," said Thibaud Hug de Larauze, co-founder and CEO of Back Market. "It works as a disciplined business model, at scale, across markets. That is what the team at Back Market has spent the last decade building."

Growth in 2025 was driven by repeat purchasing, expanding category breadth, and increasing consumer confidence in refurbished devices beyond smartphones, including laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and audio products. Across markets, consumers are increasingly choosing last-generation, proven devices deliberately rather than defaulting to the newest hardware releases.

Europe is Back Market's most mature region, where refurbished electronics are already a normalized consumer choice and device replacement cycles are longer by default. The company sees Europe as a living proof point for how the category behaves once trust, infrastructure, and consumer expectations are fully established. In France, Back Market's first market, launched more than a decade ago, the business delivered 35% EBITDA margins and has since reached EBITDA break-even at the global level.

The United States, by contrast, remains earlier in maturity but is emerging as one of Back Market's largest markets by GMV. In 2025, core U.S. test markets grew more than 40 percentage points faster than the company's broader average, signaling a potential acceleration phase ahead.

Back Market sees part of that shift as structural rather than cyclical.

As artificial intelligence and cloud-based systems become operational at scale, innovation is increasingly delivered through software, platforms, and networks rather than hardware upgrades. Devices are functioning more like durable access points to intelligence delivered elsewhere in the system, reducing the need for frequent replacement.

"The argument is not that devices matter less," said Joy Howard, Chief Marketing Officer at Back Market. "They matter differently. When intelligence, security, and performance are delivered by the cloud, longer device life and more rational upgrade cycles become a feature of good system design, not a compromise."

That shift is beginning to show up in U.S. consumer behavior. Back Market reports that older, proven models consistently outperform newer releases on its marketplace, and non-smartphone categories now represent roughly 40 percent of U.S. GMV. Nearly 50 percent of Gen Z consumers say their next smartphone will be refurbished, pointing to a generational redefinition of value and performance.

Looking ahead to 2026, Back Market plans to deepen engagement with industry leaders, partners, and policymakers through global and local convenings and partnerships, including discussions at Mobile World Congress focused on how AI, cloud infrastructure, and durability are reshaping the device economy.

"Globally, refurbished already works," Hug de Larauze said. "The next chapter is about how quickly the U.S. catches up."

