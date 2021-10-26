Back Office Staffing Solutions Survey Shows Accepting Counteroffers Leads to Better employer-employee relationships

94% of those surveyed say their relationship post-counteroffer with their employer was either the same or better Tweet this

Tenure varied by age group, with those 18-29 year old averaging 32 months, outlasting the national average according the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Those aged 30-44 averaged 34 months and those 45-60 averaged 45.4 months. There was no statistical difference between males and females and all questions surveyed.

As the President of a $1 Billion fortune 500 division executive recruiting firm with thousands of employees, Lebovits gave out many counteroffers over 20 years. "Almost all of them worked out great. I never questioned their "loyalty", nor held it against them. Afterall, I saw the light and understood where they were coming from"

However, taking a counteroffer is not always the best career move, says Lebovits, who was also an executive recruiter for 20 years. "Afterall, most employees give notice for a reason. Very often, a counteroffer does not address the main reasons why they wanted to leave in the first place. The survey shows that accepting a counteroffer does not seem to increase longevity, so it's quite possible that they are giving up a faster trajectory elsewhere. Often change is good for an employee and gives them a new sense of excitement and motivation. Before even interviewing, one should anticipate that a counteroffer is coming and should truly understand their main motivation for leaving in the first place. Does the employer truly see their true potential? If the counteroffer comes in the form of compensation, it's critical to realize that money was most likely not the main motivator for them wanting to make a career change and won't help the core issue. If money is their main motivator, then they should first have a candid discussion with their employer and address that issue head on. If one does stay on, at least they don't have to worry about being show the door and can feel comfortable that their relationship might be better, at least for a few years only.

For more insight into these key findings, view the survey results and also refer to the January 2020 BLS study.

