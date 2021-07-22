Back On! Rolling Stones Announce New Dates for U.S. Tour with Alliance For Lifetime Income As Sole Sponsor

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Alliance for Lifetime Income released the following statement after the Rolling Stones announced they would be returning to the U.S. this fall for their "No Filter" Tour, after it was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the sole sponsor of the Rolling Stones 'No Filter' tour, the Alliance for Lifetime Income can't wait to hit the road with the band again this year.

"We've all spent the past 16 months focused on protecting our health and fighting back a global pandemic. Now, with the country opening up again, we're excited to be a part of this iconic tour and one-of-a-kind show as we educate millions of Stones fans, now more than ever, about the need for protected income in retirement."

- Jean Statler, CEO, Alliance for Lifetime Income

The Rolling Stones U.S. "No Filter" Tour will start on September 26 in St. Louis and will travel to Charlotte, NC, Pittsburgh, Nashville, TN, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Tampa, FL, Dallas, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Detroit before concluding on November 20 in Austin, TX. To learn more about the tour, please visit www.rollingstones.com.

To learn more about the Alliance, please visit www.ProtectedIncome.org.

About the Alliance for Lifetime Income

The Alliance for Lifetime Income is a non-profit 501(c)(6) educational organization based in Washington, D.C., that creates awareness and educates Americans about the value and importance of having protected lifetime income in retirement. Our vision is for a country where no American has to face the prospect of running out of money in retirement. The Alliance provides consumers and financial advisors with educational resources, interactive tools, and actionable research and insights to use in building retirement income strategies and plans. We believe focusing attention and conversations on retirement income that lasts throughout life leads to greater retirement security for millions of Americans. Learn more at www.ProtectedIncome.org.

