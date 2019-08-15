Back On Track With Fitness Goals

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone needs a break from time to time. With a new season fast approaching, what better time to reassess your fitness goals and jump back into the swing of things. Youfit Health Clubs is here to help! From August 19 to August 23, Youfit is offering free YouGX classes for members and guests.

YouGX group fitness classes at Youfit take your average workout to the next level. Refresh your gym routine, get a good sweat and connect with fellow members. Our skilled instructors are here to help you reach your fitness goals in a feel-good, energetic group setting with an extra dose of motivation to keep you on track.

"YouGX classes create an environment where you and your gym buddies can connect through fun and motivating group workouts," said Melinda Clarke, National YouGX Director of Youfit Health Clubs. "With this week-long event, we encourage current and future members to take a leap and try out a new class."

To add another level of entertainment and spontaneity to the week, Youfit wants everyone who visits to join in on the fun and dress up in funky attire for the week.

Monday, 8/19 – Sports Team Day

Tuesday, 8/20 – 80's Day

Wednesday, 8/21 – Crazy hair/Hat, Sock Day

Thursday, 8/22 – Super Hero Day

Friday, 8/23 – Youfit Colors Day (Purple & Green)

While experiencing all Youfit has to offer, be sure to inquire about the awesome membership options. The exclusive Lime Card membership gives members access to all Youfit locations and unlimited use of their amenities, such as YouGX group exercise classes where available. Plus, Lime Card members enjoy unlimited guest passes and half-price beverages from Youfit's coolers. All Youfit members also receive a free fitness assessment with a certified YouCoach personal trainer.

To learn more about Youfit Health Clubs and find a location near YOU, visit youfit.com

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com .

