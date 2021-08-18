Back-Ordered Electric Bikes a New Solution to Fight Climate Change

BARSTOW, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for e-bikes has been skyrocketing with manufacturers experiencing material shortages, according to Turboant marketing manager Chelsie Chen.

Many e-bikes have to be pre-ordered with an eight-month waiting list.

The Thunder T1/Nebula N1 Fat Tire Electric Bike comes with 26 × 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires designed for stability on almost any terrain. The tire's steady and firm grip makes a comfortable and easy ride for commuters. The Swift S1 Folding Fat Tire Electric Bike can also conquer almost any terrain with 26 × 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires. Its folding frame makes the bike convenient to store and ready for any commute or a city tour within seconds. It also comes with a powerful motor, high-capacity battery and upgraded electronics.

"Turboant focuses on electric scooters and electric bikes for personal commuting. We're launching a new line of electric bikes and you can have one for an introductory price of $1,299 based on certain conditions when you place an order on the Turboant website," said Chen.

A recent study by the College of Engineering at Portland State University looked at the impact of subsidies for electric bikes, battery-electric cars, and plug-in hybrid electric cars in Oregon.

It found that e-bike subsidies, like the CalBike, proposed $10 million E-Bike Affordability Program, is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to incentives on electric vehicles.

The program was recently approved in next year's budget by California legislators.

Switching to an e-bike is also less expensive to purchase and the savings don't just stop there. You save on other costs too such as fuel, maintenance and insurance. In most states, you don't have to pay for registration or taxes.

Just by commuting on an electric bike, you can save money and be part of the solution to fight climate change that's been causing a record number of forest fires this year alone.

Compared to owning a car, you don't have to worry about paying large monthly financial charges when buying or leasing a new car. E-bikes also don't depreciate as fast as vehicles. Savings of course vary between vehicles.

"We've typically found that the average cyclist will save more than $5,000 a year, just by switching from a car to a Turboant e-bike," said Chen.

There are also health benefits riding on an e-bike that you don't get while sitting in a car during traffic. Also, a lot of times e-bikes move faster than cars during rush hour so it's possible to get home faster.

"Riding an e-bike provides a great full-body workout, helping you burn calories while building up your lungs and improving your mental health," said Chen.

When riding an electric bike older adults and people who may not be in the best of shape could ride further and longer without tiring.

Turboant has become a pioneer in the e-bike sector providing performance, durability and quality at affordable prices. Besides cost savings, customers have experienced other benefits, while becoming champions in the fight against climate change.

"Riders are more likely to commute longer distances compared to just cycling without tiring thanks to five different levels of pedal power assistance. Apartment dwellers can also use our e-bikes to escape the city and air pollution for weekend getaways," said Chen.

All Turboant e-bikes come 90 percent pre-assembled and can quickly reach a top speed of 30 miles per hour. Depending on the bike's speed and power use, cyclists can expect to ride up to 60 miles before recharging batteries. Batteries can be charged in about six hours on or off the bike.

Currently, the company is offering three e-bike models.

The Ranger R1 Electric City Bike is perfect for city commuters. The bike is affordable and is a city commuting solution with one of the best uphill climbing performances. It's light and comfortable to carry at 51.8 pounds. The bike is also easy and convenient to hang on the wall for storage.

Besides electric bikes, Turboant has been selling the X7 Pro Folding Electric Scooter that can be upgraded with a replacement battery now for two years to customers throughout the U.S. Most customers are in California and New York.

Turboant electric bikes come with a two-year warranty. Currently, the bikes are available in the 48 states and in Canada with free shipping to the U.S. Order processing takes up to five days and product delivery takes five to seven business days. See the Turboant website for more details.

