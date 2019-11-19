Back-to-back Champs: MotorTrend Names Ram Heavy Duty 2020 Truck of the Year®

MotorTrend has named the Ram Heavy Duty its 2020 Truck of the Year®. As voted on by the editors of the automotive publication, the Ram Heavy Duty's win is the second in as many years for the brand with the Ram 1500 earning the 2019 Truck of the Year title last year.

Since becoming a standalone brand a decade ago, Ram Truck has captured MotorTrend's Truck of the Year title five times: 2010, 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2020.

MotorTrend's "Of the Year" award recognizes the best vehicles representing exceptional value, superiority in their classes and impact on the automotive scene. This accolade is one of the most coveted automotive industry awards and represents the pinnacle of an extremely competitive segment.

"The new Ram Heavy Duty makes a powerful statement about our company and the Ram Truck brand," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "In a brutally competitive truck industry, earning MotorTrend's Truck of the Year title in consecutive years reaffirms the fact that we have the best light- and heavy-duty trucks on the road today."

MotorTrend's "Of The Year" program is open to any all-new or substantially upgraded 2020 model-year vehicles. Instead of being compared against one another, contending vehicles are first put through MotorTrend's full battery of performance tests to evaluate virtually every aspect of each vehicle. All competitors are then evaluated on three separate courses at a professional automotive test center before finalists are selected.

"Ram Heavy Duty is MotorTrend's 2020 Truck of the Year because it delivers unmatched performance, capability and style to the ultracompetitive truck segment," said MotorTrend Editor-in-Chief Edward Loh. "Engineered for work and play, Ram 2500 and 3500 reward true truckers with unflappable powertrains, sumptuous, high-tech interiors and a range of thoughtful utility features. Congratulations to Ram for back-to-back Truck of the Year wins."

After weeks of testing conclude, the judges determine which vehicles will be given "Of the Year" titles. The winners are not chosen from a direct comparison against other finalists, but instead a result of how each contender measured against the award's six criteria: design advancement, engineering excellence, efficiency, safety, value and performance of intended function.

A full report on MotorTrend's comprehensive testing will be featured on MotorTrend.com and in the January 2020 issue of MotorTrend.

About Ram Heavy Duty

The Ram Heavy Duty blends extreme performance and towing capability with the segment's most refinement and operator comfort features. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segments first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine; the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Heavy Duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica



SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

