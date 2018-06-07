Back-to-back knowledge sharing network -- the "support pillar" for digital asset investor protection and education

What is back-to-back knowledge sharing?

Knowledge sharing is widespread in collaborative relationships. When knowledge is compiled to form intelligence, some resistance in knowledge sharing will be met. Each party has their own knowledge and hopes to carry out deep mining of knowledge through cooperation. However, not all participants wish their raw data to be seen by others. This problem can be solved by employing a back-to-back knowledge sharing network (secure multi-party computation). Specifically, in the back-to-back knowledge sharing network, every knowledge provider corresponds to a node, and P2P communications and transactions can occur between nodes. This prevents interception and replication of data by centralized nodes. At the same time, smart contracts are used to achieve secure sharing and calculation of data from various parties.

How is settlement of shared knowledge carried out?

Based on trust established by blockchain, secure multi-party computation is used for knowledge confirmation, while artificial intelligent technology is used to generate new knowledge. This thereby results in value-added knowledge and ensures that knowledge rights will not be infringed, which guarantees knowledge privacy. The earnings produced by value-added new knowledge are settled automatically through smart contracts and the quantitative contribution ratio of the provider who contributed knowledge. Shared knowledge benefits and contribution show a direct correlation. The greater the contribution, the greater the benefits.

How can organic combination of investor protection and education and back-to-back knowledge sharing be carried out?

The community employs blockchain technology and secure multi-party computation to solve transaction trust and data privacy problems. Artificial intelligence technology is used to improve the service level and volume of the consultation, investment advisory, and other knowledge providers and achieve a 24/7 all time-zone, full-chain, valuable, highly efficient, robo-advisory and market monitoring services for digital assets. AI can be used to support knowledge sharing and trading of digital assets to solve the problem of asymmetry in market information. In addition, a set of incentive mechanisms ensures that participants with high professional knowledge, high investment level, and high service quality will be able to stand out.

Specifically, community users may include investors, blockchain experts, project parties, media, and exchanges, and other individuals or organizations in the digital asset field. These users may be both knowledge providers and knowledge consumers in the community. The community invites currency investment experts and VIPs with influence and experience and utilizes the cumulative knowledge of the operations team in investor protection and education to carry out investor protection and education activities through community discussions, online and offline activities, and live broadcasts. Knowledge graph technology is also used to provide personalized tests and tailored educational training programs for amateur investors. This individualized education helps these investors get started and rapidly grasp currency and blockchain knowledge, which provides a basic introduction and solves the pain point of insufficient education of market investors.

In addition, the Sophon Capital Community is a knowledge sharing community that provides an environment for investor education, knowledge sharing, Q&A, sharing of investment experiences, project commenting, and information commenting for digital asset analysts, industry experts, and investors. The knowledge and viewpoints in the community also provide an important data source for digital currency item rating and robo-advisory. The community combines user-shared and acquired basic information, team status and connection, coding quality, and public sentiment information for project rating and monitoring. In summary, the Sophon Capital Community can assist investors in getting an all-round grasp of the quality, progress, and outlook for digital currency projects, examining investment value and potential risk, seizing investment opportunities in a timely manner, avoiding investment risks, optimizing asset allocation, and providing technological barriers to protect investors.

A blockchain-based back-to-back knowledge sharing network can not only provide knowledge confirmation for users but can also achieve knowledge connection and inference through a knowledge graph. In addition, AI technology support can add new vitality and value to existing knowledge, and smart contracts can be used to protect the value of the user's knowledge. The greater the value of the knowledge shared by the user, the greater the benefits obtained. This can increase user participation and willingness and encourage users to share high-quality and high-value information, thereby promoting an improvement in the overall quality of the community. A good investment ecosystem will enable users to truly benefit from accumulation and value growth of digital assets. In addition, improvement in the professional knowledge of investors and popularization of good investment concepts will aid in the healthy and orderly development of the digital asset market.

