Back to Basics, Made to Be Accessorized Over Time: The $24,950 Slate Truck Is the Most Affordable Truck in America

CARSON, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's affordable, reliable vehicle. The Slate is an innovative, modular platform for customization. Fewer than half the parts of the typical truck. Tactile controls. No touchscreen. Built for the millions of hardworking people looking for a vehicle that will adapt to their changing needs without breaking the bank.

2027 Slate Truck.

"More than 180,000 reservation holders have told us they're ready for a vehicle that's affordable, reliable, and built around their lives," said Slate CEO Peter Faricy . "Slate gives customers the freedom to buy only what they need today and personalize their vehicle as their needs change tomorrow. We're excited to start seeing Slates on roads across America later this year."

Priced at $24,950 . Slate sells direct to consumer. Order it as a pickup or as an SUV or convert it after purchase. Slate offers two SUVs, Squareback and Fastback, starting at $29,950.

. Slate sells direct to consumer. Order it as a pickup or as an SUV or convert it after purchase. Slate offers two SUVs, Squareback and Fastback, starting at $29,950. Charge less, drive more . Increased range by 37% to an estimated range of 205 miles, because Slate customers love to drive.

. Increased range by 37% to an estimated range of 205 miles, because Slate customers love to drive. Greater capability for truck stuff. Haul a pair of jet skis, with an increased tow rating up to 2000 lb. Payload capacity for the Slate Truck has risen to 1550 lb., for whatever you need to take with you.

Haul a pair of jet skis, with an increased tow rating up to 2000 lb. Payload capacity for the Slate Truck has risen to 1550 lb., for whatever you need to take with you. Infinite ways to personalize your Slate on the Marketplace . Add over 200 accessories from the Slate Marketplace, with over 80% under $500—including roof racks, stereos, zip off seat covers, and light covers. Over 100 wrap colors at launch, or any custom color you want. Full vehicle wraps cost under $500. Get it wrapped professionally and affordably in hours, not days.

. Add over 200 accessories from the Slate Marketplace, with over 80% under $500—including roof racks, stereos, zip off seat covers, and light covers. Over 100 wrap colors at launch, or any custom color you want. Full vehicle wraps cost under $500. Get it wrapped professionally and affordably in hours, not days. Designed simple, fixed simply . DIY is in Slate's DNA. Engineered from the ground up to be America's least expensive vehicles to purchase, insure and service. You can do most repairs yourself using Slate U as your guide. A 10-year/110,000-mile battery and powertrain warranty has you covered. Access a network of 3000+ RepairPal shops around the country, including over 100 service centers that can perform high-voltage EV service. Because your Slate should be easy to understand and repair, and you should call the shots on who works on it, not car companies.

. DIY is in Slate's DNA. Engineered from the ground up to be America's least expensive vehicles to purchase, insure and service. You can do most repairs yourself using Slate U as your guide. A 10-year/110,000-mile battery and powertrain warranty has you covered. Access a network of 3000+ RepairPal shops around the country, including over 100 service centers that can perform high-voltage EV service. Because your Slate should be easy to understand and repair, and you should call the shots on who works on it, not car companies. Preorder your Slate on Slate.auto for $300 . For existing reservation holders who have paid $50, the preorder cost is only $250. First deliveries expected Q4 2026. Ahead of your delivery date, you'll be able to personalize and purchase your Slate.

. For existing reservation holders who have paid $50, the preorder cost is only $250. First deliveries expected Q4 2026. Ahead of your delivery date, you'll be able to personalize and purchase your Slate. About Slate: Slate is a new American company building vehicles that people can afford, personalize, and love. Established in 2022, Slate was founded on a disruptive business model of simplifying the manufacturing process and reindustrializing America. Slates are designed to achieve the highest safety ratings, and will be assembled at a reindustrialized factory in Warsaw, Ind. Slate will invest nearly $400 million into the factory, create 2000+ jobs in Warsaw, and contribute up to $39 billion to Indiana's economy over 20 years.

Vehicle specifications

Specifications are manufacturer estimates and subject to change.

Exterior dimensions (in.)

Wheelbase / length 108.9 / 174.6 Width (w/o mirrors, w/mirrors) 70.6 / 78.1 Height, pickup / SUV 68.0 / 67.5 Track, front / rear 60.4 / 60.8 Ground clearance, pickup / SUV 7.8 / 7.6 Bed length / w/tailgate down 60.5 / 80.7 Bed width (min., between wheel wells) 43.9 Bed width (max., above wheel wells) 59.0 Pickup box height 19.5 Closed tailgate height (to ground) 47.3 Interior dimensions (in.)

First row: head / hip / shoulder/ leg room 40.4 / 52.1 / 55.7 / 41.5 Second row (SUV): head / shoulder / leg room 40.1 / 52.5 / 30.8 Volumes (cu.ft)

Interior volume, pickup / SUV 49.8 / 80.5 Cargo volume, SUV behind seats 34.0 Cargo volume, SUV seats folded 58.4 Frunk / bed 7.0 / 35.1 Weights (lb.)

Curb weight, pickup / SUV 4048 / 4335 GVWR 5689 Max payload, pickup / SUV 1550 / 1263 Max towing, pickup / SUV 2000 / 1824 Power, propulsion

Motor / drive wheels / pack chemistry Single, rear / RWD / LFP Pack size / usable energy 65 kWh / 63 kWh Horsepower, torque 135 kW, 264 Nm 0-60 mph, top speed (est.) 8.0 sec., 90 mph Charging, range (figures are all Slate est.)

Onboard charger, charging standard 11kW, NACS Level 1 AC, 1.9kW, 20-80% 17 hr. Level 2 AC, 11kW, 20-100% 4 hr. Level 3 DC, 120kW, 20-80% 0.5 hr. Range, pickup 205 mi. Chassis

Front suspension MacPherson strut Rear suspension De Dion axle, coil spring Wheel/tire 17" x 7" steel, 29.5" 245/65R17 Turning circle 37 ft.

*Slate Truck is currently in preproduction; vehicle specifications are subject to change. Projected range estimate is based upon an approximation of the EPA test cycle for the Blank Slate Truck and is not an official EPA estimated range value. Vehicle range varies with temperature, driving habits, accessories, charging and battery conditions. Pricing excludes taxes, title, license, registration, governmental fees, destination charges, documentation fees, and any optional equipment. State and local incentives may also be available.

SOURCE Slate Auto