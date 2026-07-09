Your Favorite Crayola Colors, Now on America's Most Affordable Truck: Slate Introduces Five Iconic Vehicle Wraps in Industry-First Collaboration
News provided bySlate Auto
Jul 09, 2026, 08:01 ET
NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
- Colorful moments for the road ahead. Slate offers an innovative, modular platform for infinite customization, built for millions of hardworking people looking for a vehicle that will adapt to their changing needs without breaking the bank. The Slate Truck is the most affordable truck in America, priced at $24,950, and Slates are the first vehicles designed to be wrapped. Slate is collaborating with Crayola, the icon of color and creativity, to introduce five vehicle wraps featuring colors from Crayola's extensive collection: Cerulean, Fern, Jersey Tomato, Razzmatazz—and cult favorite, Dandelion.
- "Slate vehicles are all about accessorization, and we collaborated with Crayola for their instantly recognizable palette as part of their first-ever automotive partnership," said Ben Whitla, head of brand and marketing, Slate. "Two iconic brands are coming together to enable Slate drivers to make their mark with a Crayola color. Slate is creating more ways for owners to make a vehicle their own again and again over time, and Crayola has long celebrated creativity, color, and self-expression."
- "Color has always been a powerful form of self-expression, and Crayola has spent generations helping people bring their individuality to life through creativity," said Anna Roca, head of global partnerships at Crayola. "We're thrilled to partner with Slate on our first-ever automotive collaboration, transforming a vehicle into a canvas and giving drivers a bold and unexpected way to express their personalities through color and creativity – values that both our brands champion."
- "Slate vehicles are all about accessorization, and we collaborated with Crayola for their instantly recognizable palette as part of their first-ever automotive partnership," said Ben Whitla, head of brand and marketing, Slate. "Two iconic brands are coming together to enable Slate drivers to make their mark with a Crayola color. Slate is creating more ways for owners to make a vehicle their own again and again over time, and Crayola has long celebrated creativity, color, and self-expression."
- Bring your own imagination. The five Slate x Crayola wraps will be offered as starter packs that include decals, a key fob cap, and a clip-on dashboard Slatelet. Like all Slate wraps and starter packs, these will be offered on the direct-to-consumer Slate Marketplace.
- Preorder your Slate now and add your Slate x Crayola starter pack at any time. You can preorder your Slate now for $300. Ahead of your delivery date, you'll be able to purchase your Slate x Crayola starter pack, at slate.auto/crayola, with prices starting at $1549.99. Order your Slate as a pickup or as one of two SUVs—or convert it after purchase.
- About Slate: Slate is a new American company building vehicles that people can afford, personalize, and love. Established in 2022, Slate was founded on a disruptive business model of simplifying the manufacturing process and reindustrializing America. Slates are designed to achieve the highest safety ratings, and will be assembled at a reindustrialized factory in Warsaw, Ind. First deliveries are expected Q4 2026.
- About Crayola: Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa., and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is a global leader in creative experiences Through its innovative and vibrant portfolio of products, content and experiences, the iconic brand has unleashed imaginations and empowered colorful self-expression for more than 120 years. Crayola is committed to nurturing creativity as a lifelong journey. From sparking a child's first artistic adventure and helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children, to inspiring adults to embrace their creative spirit, the brand encourages individuals of all ages to explore, discover, celebrate and connect through the joy of making. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.
SOURCE Slate Auto
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