Slate Raises $650 Million in Series C Round

TROY, Miss., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate Auto has closed its $650 million Series C round. Slate possesses the operating capital to reach the next stage of development, thanks to visionary investors dedicated to developing the affordable and customizable vehicle. TWG Global continues its strong support of Slate and led the round. Slate has taken over 160,000 reservations and will deliver its first vehicles to customers in late 2026.

Slate Truck

"Our Series C round of funding will enable Slate to reach the next stages of production this year: on time and on budget," said CEO Peter Faricy. "We can't wait for our future customers to preorder their Slate Trucks beginning in June."

"For nearly four years, Slate has remained laser-focused on the steps needed to develop our vehicle and reindustrialize our Warsaw Factory, and we will deliver Slate Trucks at nearly half the cost of the average new vehicle—as promised," said Chris Barman, President, Vehicles.

About Slate: Slate is a new American company building vehicles that people can afford, personalize, and love. A Slate Truck is an innovative platform so customizable that it can transform from a 2-seat pickup to a 5-seat SUV.

Established in 2022, Slate was founded on a disruptive business model of simplifying the manufacturing process and reindustrializing America. Slate is building the affordable vehicle that has long been promised but never delivered: one that owners can take pride in driving and customizing. Slate was incubated inside of Re:Build Manufacturing—a company with the mission to ensure that the next generation of important products is made in America—before becoming an independent company in 2023. The Slate Truck will cost in the mid-$20,000s. Every Slate Truck will be built in the same configuration, ready for accessorization after delivery. The manufacturer's retail price will be announced in June 2026. Slate will produce trucks at a reindustrialized factory in Warsaw, Ind. Slate is expected to invest nearly $400 million in the factory, create over 2000 jobs in Kosciusko County, and contribute up to $39 billion to Indiana's economy over 20 years. Slate's partnership with RepairPal's nationwide network of over 4000 service centers will give Slate customers peace of mind and empower independent service shops to provide warranty service and accessorization. Slate drivers will have access to the largest national network of fast chargers, Tesla Superchargers, to enable charging through the standard NACS port on the driver's side rear of the Slate Truck.

SOURCE Slate Auto