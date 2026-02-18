Back to Nature Debuts at Target Stores Nationwide

After kicking off at select Target stores in their Game Day Snacks & Sips display, Back to Nature is bringing delicious, non-GMO snacks made with no artificial flavors or synthetic colors to the cookie and cracker aisles at Target stores nationwide. Featuring six fan-favorite SKUs to choose from, Target shoppers can purchase Back to Nature products in-store or online: Classic Round Crackers , Stoneground Wheat Crackers , Crispy Wheat Crackers , Chocolate Chunk Cookies , Peanut Butter Creme Cookies , and Classic Creme Cookies .

"We're so thrilled to share our delicious snacks with millions of Target shoppers," said Jennifer Jorgensen, CEO of Back to Nature. "When we talk about bringing sunshine to snack time, we want everyone who tries Back to Nature to be reminded of a time when snacking felt simple. Target's snack offerings are truly stellar, so this expansion feels like yet another way to show that it's possible to snack without compromise."

Back to Nature's Target debut builds on the brand's recent launch on Thrive Market , where many of their top-selling cookies, crackers and nut snacks are now available. The Thrive Market assortment delivers Back to Nature's signature sweet and savory favorites direct to consumers' doorsteps. Together with Back to Nature's existing distribution at other major retailers like Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Publix, Sprouts and Amazon, these launches reinforce Back to Nature's commitment to meeting customers wherever they shop - in-store or online.

For more information, visit www.backtonaturefoods.com and follow @snackbacktonature on Instagram.

About Back to Nature:

Serving up Tasty Snacks Since Way Back, Back to Nature started in a tiny California health food store in 1960, helping plant the seeds of today's natural foods movement before it was mainstream. For over six decades, the brand has been crafting super-tasty remakes of America's favorite snacks, made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, high-fructose corn syrup or GMOs.

Back to Nature aims to bring sunshine to snack time through their nostalgic snacks, a vibrant new brand identity that pays tribute to the brand's laid-back West Coast roots and a partnership with Trust for Public Land. The delicious assortment of crackers, cookies and nuts can be found in over 9,000 stores nationwide and online.

Back to Nature snacks deliver simple joys, no regrets, and happy days - all crafted with delicious, feel-good ingredients. That's Back to Nature snacking all the way.

