Back to Normal for Some VIA Rail Routes

Feb 20, 2020, 17:45 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As planned, some VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) services resumed today!

We are pleased to have been able to welcome our passengers back on board our trains and we thank them for their patience during this difficult time.

We also thank our employees for their commitment, their professionalism and above all, for the exceptional service they offer to our passengers.

All trips went smoothly, even though some of our trains have encountered some delays. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused them.

Overview of service resumptions*

Route

Service

Toronto- London-Windsor

In full service

Toronto-Sarnia

In full service

Toronto-Niagara Falls

In full service

Montréal-Ottawa

Weekdays

In partial service

Trains 22, 24, 26, 28, 33, 35, 37, 39

Montréal-Ottawa

weekends

Full service

(starting date planned Saturday, February 22)

*This information is subject to change without notice.

Since all other VIA Rail services are not operating until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.

Overview of service cancellations*

Route

Service

Cancelled until

Montréal-Québec City

Cancelled

Saturday February 22

Toronto-Ottawa

Cancelled

Monday, February 24

Toronto-Montréal

Cancelled

Monday, February 24

Senneterre-Jonquière

Cancelled

Monday, February 24

The Ocean

Cancelled

Monday, February 24

Winnipeg-The Pas

Cancelled

Thursday, February 27

Prince Rupert- Prince Georges

Cancelled

Thursday, February 27

The Canadian

Cancelled

Thursday, February 27

*This information is subject to change without notice.

All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.

As of February 20, 647 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than         117 000 passengers have been affected.

We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all relevant parties to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

About VIA Rail
As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

