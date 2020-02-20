Back to Normal for Some VIA Rail Routes
Feb 20, 2020, 17:45 ET
MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As planned, some VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) services resumed today!
We are pleased to have been able to welcome our passengers back on board our trains and we thank them for their patience during this difficult time.
We also thank our employees for their commitment, their professionalism and above all, for the exceptional service they offer to our passengers.
All trips went smoothly, even though some of our trains have encountered some delays. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused them.
Overview of service resumptions*
Route
Service
Toronto- London-Windsor
In full service
Toronto-Sarnia
In full service
Toronto-Niagara Falls
In full service
Montréal-Ottawa
Weekdays
In partial service
Trains 22, 24, 26, 28, 33, 35, 37, 39
Montréal-Ottawa
weekends
Full service
(starting date planned Saturday, February 22)
*This information is subject to change without notice.
Since all other VIA Rail services are not operating until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.
Overview of service cancellations*
Route
Service
Cancelled until
Montréal-Québec City
Cancelled
Saturday February 22
Toronto-Ottawa
Cancelled
Monday, February 24
Toronto-Montréal
Cancelled
Monday, February 24
Senneterre-Jonquière
Cancelled
Monday, February 24
The Ocean
Cancelled
Monday, February 24
Winnipeg-The Pas
Cancelled
Thursday, February 27
Prince Rupert- Prince Georges
Cancelled
Thursday, February 27
The Canadian
Cancelled
Thursday, February 27
*This information is subject to change without notice.
All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.
As of February 20, 647 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than 117 000 passengers have been affected.
We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all relevant parties to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.
We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.
About VIA Rail
As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.
SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.
