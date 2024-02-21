Back to Our Roots: Garden of Eden Re-Opens New Culinary Haven in Gramercy Park

Celebrating 30 Years of Culinary Excellence with the Opening of Our Third Manhattan Location

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a delightful return to its origins, Garden of Eden / Eden Gourmet Marketplace is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest grocery store in Gramercy Park, Manhattan. This marks a significant milestone as the brand celebrates 30 years since it first began its journey in this very neighborhood, establishing itself as more than a grocery store but a true culinary haven.

The Garden of Eden Experience

Garden of Eden / Eden Gourmet Marketplace is not just a store; it's a journey into a world rich in flavors, fresh ingredients, and a sensory kaleidoscope of colors and aromas. Our new Gramercy Park location embodies this ethos, showcasing a wide array of fresh produce, quality meats, seafood, a diverse cheese selection, freshly baked goods, and an assortment of prepared foods. This store is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, variety, and ensuring an exceptional shopping experience for every customer.

Convenience at Your Fingertips

Understanding the fast-paced lifestyle of New Yorkers, the Garden of Eden / Eden Gourmet Marketplace has made shopping convenient and accessible. With easy online ordering through Mercato or Instacart, customers can browse our extensive selection from the comfort of their homes. Free delivery for nearby areas and same-day delivery options ensure that the freshest products are just a click away. Additionally, for those craving our ready-to-eat meals, UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub offer swift delivery services.

Community-Centric Approach

At the heart of our philosophy is a deep-rooted connection to the community. This bond is reflected in our various initiatives,

including a 10% discount for senior citizens every Wednesday

a 10% discount for students at all times upon showing ID

and a 10% discount for first responders

We believe in giving back to those who contribute so much to our community.

A Word from Our Founder

"Our vision has always been to offer an exceptional shopping experience that balances quality products with competitive pricing," says Mustafa Coskun, owner and founder of Garden of Eden. "It's a matter of pride for us to maintain this balance, ensuring our customers receive the best value for their money. This new store in Gramercy Park is a testament to our enduring commitment to this vision."

Join Us in Celebration

To commemorate the opening of our new store, we invite the community to join us this New Year and experience the vibrant atmosphere, sample our offerings, and see why Garden of Eden / Eden Gourmet Marketplace has been a beloved part of New York's culinary landscape for three decades.

Contact Information

For more information about the Garden of Eden, visit our website at http://edengourmet.com or contact the owner, Mustafa Coskun, at 212-971-9707

