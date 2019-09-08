Back to Our Roots: The 11th Annual Artists for Peace and Justice Festival Gala Presented by Labatt Breweries of Canada, raises $1.1M in support of education in Haiti

APJ co-founder Deborah Rennard and Natasha Koifman opened the gala, taking the stage to express gratitude for supporters and guests, many of whom had been involved with APJ for more than 11 years. The 2019 gala theme, as explained by Rennard, focused on going back to the roots of the organization and looking at all that has been accomplished. The Academy for Peace and Justice has graduated more than 1,000 students since its inaugural year.

"I am incredibly grateful to have been part of the APJ family since day one. We went back to our roots this year, celebrating more than a decade of generous contributions and impactful support for APJ," said Natasha Koifman, Canadian Board Chair, US Board of Directors and Festival Gala Co-Host. "The sense of purpose and unity in the room this evening was really special. Over the past 11 years, we truly accomplished what we set out to do: we bought our land, we built the Academy for Peace and Justice, and we will continue to provide education to the people of Haiti."

Highlights from the evening include:

Canadian filmmaker and activist Norman Jewison was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award , presented to him by former Canadian Changemaker Award-recipient David Daniels .

was honoured with the , presented to him by former Canadian Changemaker Award-recipient . Shamier Anderson and Stephan James presented Norman Jewison with his very own custom Roots varsity jacket, and spoke to the wonderful impact he has made to the world of global cinema through his iconic films that spark meaningful dialogue and challenge convention, and his unwavering commitment to causes near and dear to his heart.

and presented with his very own custom Roots varsity jacket, and spoke to the wonderful impact he has made to the world of global cinema through his iconic films that spark meaningful dialogue and challenge convention, and his unwavering commitment to causes near and dear to his heart. Diane Bald and Michael Budman were presented with the Canadian Changemaker Award , which celebrates the remarkable philanthropic contributions of some of Canada's most inspiring individuals. The honour was presented to Diane and Michael with a heartwarming celebratory video created by their children, highlighting their unwavering support of Canadian philanthropic initiatives and charities around the world. The award was presented by Robbie Robertson and Janet Zuccarini , who spoke highly of the couple and attributed their relationship to an introduction made by Diane and Michael.

and were presented with the , which celebrates the remarkable philanthropic contributions of some of most inspiring individuals. The honour was presented to Diane and Michael with a heartwarming celebratory video created by their children, highlighting their unwavering support of Canadian philanthropic initiatives and charities around the world. The award was presented by and , who spoke highly of the couple and attributed their relationship to an introduction made by Diane and Michael. Showcasing the first-hand impact of APJ on the lives of youth in Haiti , Jimmy Jean-Louis introduced Meloundja , a remarkable young woman who graduated the Academy for Peace and Justice, and now attends university as a full-time student in Montréal. In her remarks, Meloundja shared that she planned to bring her experience back to Haiti and contribute to her hometown and community.

, introduced , a remarkable young woman who graduated the Academy for Peace and Justice, and now attends university as a full-time student in Montréal. In her remarks, Meloundja shared that she planned to bring her experience back to and contribute to her hometown and community. Danny Mantella and Rose Mantella committed a generous $250K to the cause and Rose will join the APJ Board of Directors.

and committed a generous to the cause and Rose will join the Cesare Fazari pledged an additional $250K a year for five years to support education for numerous students. Cesare will join the APJ Advisory Board .

pledged an additional a year for five years to support education for numerous students. Cesare will join the . Mandy Rennehan contributed $25K to APJ's 14 th Year program, which supports high school students at the Academy for Peace and Justice as they transition to their future careers and higher education.

contributed to APJ's 14 Year program, which supports high school students at the Academy for Peace and Justice as they transition to their future careers and higher education. With a surprise contribution, the Faculty of Music at the University of Toronto donated $25K to fund a grant program focused specifically on music programs in Haiti .

donated to fund a grant program focused specifically on music programs in . The evening opened with a performance by Slaight Music performer Sam Drysdale and The Feldman Agency's Tyler Shaw took the stage while guests enjoyed dinner.

and The Feldman Agency's took the stage while guests enjoyed dinner. The gala concluded with a memorable performance from Arcade Fire's Régine Chassagne, who was a key player in the record-breaking inaugural Montreal gala where Arcade Fire was honoured, and over a quarter of a million dollars was raised to benefit APJ and The KANPE Foundation. This year's Toronto gala also generously supported The KANPE Foundation.

APJ's mission is to encourage peace and social justice, working to alleviate poverty around the world. This simple yet impactful mission, has inspired many celebrities to join the organization, including Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Olivia Wilde, Javier Bardem, Madeleine Stowe, Maxwell, Nicole Kidman, Pierce Brosnan, Jude Law, Penelope Cruz and many more. APJ believes that youth, especially those living in abject poverty, deserve liberty and equality to build a better life for themselves and for their families. By developing partnerships with local leaders in communities in-need, APJ works to create real opportunity with Valuable Education, Meaningful Employment, Inspiring Voices and Ethical Leadership.

Generous sponsors for this year's gala event include Presenting Sponsor Labatt Breweries of Canada, Official Airline Sponsor Air Canada, Audi, the Windsor Arms Hotel and NKPR. For more information on the organization or to make a donation, please visit http://www.apjnow.org or follow @artistsforpeace on social.

Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) is a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty around the world. APJ's immediate goal is to serve the poorest communities in Haiti with programs in education, healthcare, and dignity through the arts. The organization is committed to long-term, sustainable development in direct partnership with the Haitian people. The model is simple: APJ believes in empowering local communities, fostering economic growth, and the power of education to change a nation. To learn more, visit www.apjnow.org or follow @artistsforpeace on Instagram and Twitter.

Established by John Kinder Labatt in London, Ontario in 1847, Labatt Breweries is one of Canada's founding businesses and its leading brewer. The company today has more than 3,800 employees, six breweries, three stand-alone craft brewers, and a portfolio of 60 quality beers, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Alexander Keith's, Labatt Blue, Kokanee, Stella Artois and Corona. Brands also include ready-to-drink beverages such as Palm Bay and Mike's Hard Lemonade. As part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev family, Labatt is committed to Bring People Together for a Better World, making a positive contribution through multiple programs that support its communities, promote responsible drinking and protect the environment.

