Back to School - But Staying Safe With ERinfo

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-school season is usually a time for excitement, new clothes, and new adventures, but in today's world, it can also be a time of worry. It is important to keep in mind that the best way to stay safe at school is to be prepared for an emergency.

With so many kids, teens, and adults heading back to school over the next few weeks, ERinfo is pleased to announce that their solution for staying safe and prepared is a groundbreaking digital medical ID.

ERinfo is the perfect solution to provide you peace of mind that your loved ones are now safer no matter where they are.

ERinfo Innovative Medical ID for Students

ERinfo is proud to offer the most innovative medical ID available. It is simple, easy to use, and there is nothing to carry — no need to have a phone, jewelry, or any kind of device now during an emergency Instead, ERinfo is a digital tool first responders use to provide emergency contact information, medical history, and other important alerts to first responders. ERinfo works anywhere, anytime – all you have to do is enroll.

ERinfo ensures that all data is kept private and safe. Having a secure and confidential tool like ERinfo is a great help for patients and first responders alike, especially if the patient has difficulty communicating or needs urgent assistance.

How ERinfo's Innovative Medical ID Works

ERinfo works in just three steps:

At the scene, the patient's picture is taken by the assisting first responders in the secure ERinfo app. ERinfo matches the picture with the person's profile, and the first responders are updated instantly with all of the information the patient enrolled with. Finally, with the press of a button, the first responders are able to notify the patient's emergency contacts via phone and text – that means no lag time to let you know you what's going on with your loved ones

Enroll in ERinfo today to gain peace of mind during this back-to-school season. Whether it's for a child, teen, or adult, ERinfo is able to help first responders get in touch with a patient's emergency contacts and better assist them in critical situations.

About the ERinfo Team

Since 2018, the team at ERinfo has been revolutionizing the medical field. ERinfo is proud to develop products and solutions for problems in emergency healthcare. Learn more about the ERinfo team at https://erinfo.me/about/ .

Get More Information

Learn more about ERinfo and the medical ID product by visiting https://erinfo.me/ .

ERinfo is available at different prices for different membership levels, which depends on the number of people using the plan. Get more information about ERinfo's membership plans at https://erinfo.me/plans/ .

Do you have any questions about ERinfo and the innovative, digital medical ID? Contact the team at https://erinfo.me/contact-us/ .

Media Contact:

Name: Mr. Sunny Sharma

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (929) 437-4636

SOURCE ERinfo