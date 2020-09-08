Back-to-School: 4 Ways to Protect from Illness with Steripod®

Regular replacement of toothbrushes is an important component of a healthy oral care routine. Toothbrushes and accompanying gear, including toothbrush protectors, should be changed at a minimum of every 90 days according to The American Dental Association (ADA).

"COVID-19 has reminded us about airborne illnesses and just how easily viruses can be transmitted through the air and surfaces," said Greg McCormick, Senior Vice President of Global Innovation and Technology at Perrigo Oral Care. "As families prepare for school – whether that means learning from home or a school – we want to remind consumers there are a few things they can control to help reduce the spread of illnesses and helping their loved ones avoid illness. One of those ways is to protect toothbrushes that are regularly exposed to the air and surfaces. The Steripod® Toothbrush Protectors help prevent cross-contamination and use active vapors to keep bristles fresh and smelling clean."

Steripod suggests the following tips when refreshing your oral care devices this fall:

Replace your toothbrush (manual brushes, heads for electric, and toothbrush protectors) at least every 90 days. If you are sick, replace your toothbrush at the beginning of your illness and again at the end, when you begin to feel better. This will decrease the likelihood of reinfection and spreading the illness throughout your household. Designate and supply an oral care drawer in your household that contains extra manual toothbrushes or electric toothbrush heads, toothpaste, flossers and toothbrush protectors. Purchase a toothbrush protector, like Steripod®, to prevent airborne particulates from settling on brush bristles.

"Your toothbrush keeps your mouth clean, but what is keeping your toothbrush clean? Steripod® Toothbrush Protectors give you peace of mind knowing your bristles are covered against airborne contaminants," said McCormick.

