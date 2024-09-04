Back-to-School: 6 Ways Students Can Engage With NASA Glenn

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School is back in session, and the joy of learning is back on students' minds. Teachers and parents seeking ways to extend students' academic excitement outside of the classroom should know NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland offers various opportunities to engage with NASA.

NASA educators encourage Ohio students and teachers to take part in the incredible space and aeronautics research happening right in their backyards.

Students take a tour of NASA Glenn’s Telescience Support Center, where researchers operate International Space Station experiments.

"We have lofty goals to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon, on to Mars, and beyond. To get there, we'll need all the creativity and talent available to us," said Darlene Walker, Glenn's Office of STEM Engagement director. "We offer programs, events, and experiences at Glenn to inspire and attract students to NASA careers."

Throughout the year, NASA Glenn offers in-person and virtual events for students and schools.

Events at NASA's Glenn Research Center

One-day events are open to students and teachers who are U.S. citizens as well as Ohio schools or other youth-serving organizations. Registration generally opens one to two months prior to the event. Event dates may be subject to change. Check the Glenn STEM Engagement webpage for the most up-to-date information.

Events are designed to inspire students and spark their interest in STEM fields. These events feature NASA experts, engaging STEM activities, and tours of Glenn facilities.

1. High School Shadowing Days | High school students

Offered in fall and spring, this one-day event allows high school students to explore career opportunities in STEM, as well as business.

Fall Event Date – Nov. 14, 2024

Registration Opens – Sept. 16, 2024

Spring Event Date – May 15, 2025

Registration Opens – March 14, 2025

2. Girls in STEM | 5-8th grade students

To inspire an interest in STEM fields among middle school students, Girls in STEM features female Glenn employees, STEM activities, and tours of center facilities.

Event Date – April 10, 2025

Registration Opens – Feb. 10, 2025

3. Aviation Day | Middle and high school students

This one-day event celebrates advancements in aviation and encourages middle and high school students' interest in aeronautics.

Event Date – Aug. 28, 2025

Registration Opens – June 27, 2025

4. TECH Day | Middle school students

TECH is short for Tours of NASA, Engineering challenge, Career exploration, and Hands-on activity. This event includes tours of center facilities, a student engineering design challenge, and career exploration opportunities.

Event Date – May 1, 2025

Registration Opens – Feb. 28, 2025

5. Manufacturing Day | High school students

Manufacturing Day aims to educate high school students about careers in the manufacturing field while encouraging an interest in STEM. Students will see how teams of engineers, researchers, and technicians work together to design and prototype aeronautics and space hardware.

Event Date – Sept. 18, 2025

Registration Opens – July 18, 2025

6. NASA STEM Kids Virtual Events | K-4th grade students

These virtual events are designed to engage kindergarten through fourth grade students by sharing the excitement of NASA's missions of exploration and discovery through virtual tours, conversations with NASA experts, and hands-on activities.

Event Dates – Dec. 5, 2024; March 8, 2025; June 7, 2025; and Sept. 13, 2025

Registration Opens – 60 days prior to each event

"Through these opportunities, we want students to see astronauts, scientists, engineers, and role models who look like them and grew up like them work toward NASA's missions and goals," Walker said. "We hope they see themselves achieving these things too. We have all kinds of careers at NASA. Any career you can find outside of NASA, you can find here as well."

Glenn offers additional programs and projects for schools, teachers, and students looking for other ways to engage with NASA:

For more information about these opportunities, reach out the NASA contact listed on the correlating web page.

Learn more about NASA's Office of STEM Engagement.

