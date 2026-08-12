Back-to-school blues: Easing the transition for kids, parents and educators

8 tips to kick off a great school year

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As roughly 54 million students and more than 5 million teachers return to classrooms across the United States, the excitement of a new school year is often accompanied by something a little less cheerful: anxiety.

Whether it's a kindergartener stepping into school for the first time or a high school freshman navigating a sea of upperclassmen, the so-called "back-to-school blues" are real, and they affect parents just as much as kids.

Shovonne Williams, assistant principal at Youth Villages Inner Harbour Campus School

New teachers, unfamiliar hallways, shifting routines — it's a lot.

Top causes of back-to-school anxiety

Fear of the unknown : New teachers, classmates and routines

: New teachers, classmates and routines Lack of preparation : Missing open house events can heighten stress

: Missing open house events can heighten stress Social pressures : Especially around lunch and fitting in

: Especially around lunch and fitting in Parental anxiety: Kids often mirror the emotional state of their caregivers

But there are ways we can ease the transition and set our kids up for a confident, calm start.

Start the routine early

One of the best things you can do is ease into the school routine before the first day. That means gradually adjusting bedtimes, practicing morning routines and even doing a dry run of the school commute. Don't wait until the night before to enforce bedtime - start a week or two early so the change doesn't feel so abrupt.

Don't skip the open house

If your school offers an open house, make it a priority. Walking the halls, meeting the teacher and seeing where they'll sit can help kids visualize their day and reduce the fear of the unknown.

Manage your own anxiety

Kids are emotional sponges. If you're frantic, they'll feel it. Have you ever had mornings where you are spiraling inside but kept a calm exterior for the kids' sake? Modeling calm and confidence helps them feel secure. Take a breath, plan ahead and give yourself grace.

Normalize their feelings

Let your child know it's OK to feel nervous. Encourage them to talk about their worries and listen to their concerns without judgment. Share your own stories - like how walking into the cafeteria on the first day of school used to make you feel. That kind of connection can be incredibly reassuring.

Help them find their people

Social anxiety is a big part of back-to-school stress, especially in middle and high school. Encourage your child to coordinate with friends about lunch periods or meeting spots. If they're walking into a new school, remind them it's OK to sit alone at first - others will join. Sometimes just having a plan makes all the difference.

For educators: Build rapport first

To our fellow educators out there: before diving into academics, take time to build relationships. Kids need to feel seen and safe before they can learn. Whether it's through creative "get to know you" projects or simply being transparent about your own challenges, connection is key.

Community matters

Back-to-school events, supply drives and backpack giveaways aren't just feel-good moments -they're lifelines for families. Programs like Youth Villages' Backpack Heroes initiative help ensure every child starts the year with the tools they need. When communities show up, kids feel supported.

Starting fresh

The start of a new school year is a chance for a fresh start - for students, parents and educators alike. Let's meet it with empathy, preparation and a little bit of grace. Because when we ease anxiety, we make room for growth, joy and learning.

Shovonne Williams, assistant principal for Youth Villages' Cognia-accredited school at Inner Harbour in Douglasville, is an experienced educator and mother of three school-aged children.

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages is a national leader in mental and behavioral health committed to finding effective solutions to help children, families and young adults overcome obstacles and live successfully. Through direct services, partnerships with innovative public agencies and advocacy, we collaborate to bring positive change to child welfare, children's mental health and justice systems. Last fiscal year, our 5,000 employees served more than 50,000 children and young adults in more than 120 locations in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation's most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. For more information, go to youthvillages.org.

SOURCE Youth Villages, Inc.