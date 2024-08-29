Back to School Checklist: YuMOVE's Expert Tips for Pet Health and Dog Health with High-Quality Dog Joint Supplements

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the back-to-school season approaches, it's not just children who face new routines; pets also experience changes. YuMOVE, the high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers helpful tips to support pet health and dog health during this transition back to school.

This checklist helps dogs adjust to new schedules, helps reduce separation anxiety, and helps maintain overall well-being, ensuring they continue to feel loved and secure.

YuMOVE's Back to School Checklist:

• Home Alone: Helping Dogs Adjust to New Schedules. With children returning to school, some dogs may experience anxiety or loneliness. Establishing a consistent routine and providing comforting toys can help them adjust. Calming aids like pet-safe CBD treats can also be beneficial. Spending quality time with dogs before and after school supports their emotional health.

• Safe Lunches: Keep Harmful Foods Away from Dogs. When packing kids' lunches, be aware of foods that might accidentally drop and be dangerous to dogs, such as grapes, raisins, chocolate, and certain nuts. Keeping these foods out of reach helps prevent accidental ingestion and potential health issues.

• Homework Buddies: Include Dogs in Study Time. While helping children with homework, also pay attention to dogs. Including them in this routine by providing a cozy spot nearby or offering a chew toy can help them feel included and prevent feelings of neglect or anxiety.

• Consistent Exercise: Maintaining Routine for Healthy Dogs. Regular walks on grass or cooler surfaces are essential to keep dogs active and healthy. Consistency is crucial, especially as schedules change during the school year. Physical activity is key to maintaining both mental and physical well-being.

• Recess Treats: Cooling Snacks for Dogs. Offering pets homemade frozen treats like banana or dog-friendly peanut butter popsicles helps them cool down. It's important to avoid ingredients like xylitol, raisins, grapes, or chocolate, which can be harmful to dogs.

• Monitor Mobility: Watch for Signs of Joint Stiffness. Owners should watch for signs of joint stiffness, such as difficulty moving in the morning or after resting, slowing down on walks, reluctance to get up or navigate stairs, lethargy, or grumpiness during or after walks.

• Support Joint Health: YuMOVE's High-Quality Supplements. Consider giving dogs a high-quality hip and joint supplement like YuMOVE to help support their hips, joints and overall mobility.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally.2 For over 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee,4 if customers aren't satisfied.

Celebrate Back-to-School Wellness

YuMOVE encourages pet owners to celebrate the back-to-school season by sharing stories of pets adjusting to new routines on YuMOVE's social media platforms: Instagram @YuMOVE_USA or Facebook: YuMOVE.US. Embracing these changes together can strengthen the bond between pets and their families.

Discover the YuMOVE Difference

Pet owners can start this new chapter with an exclusive 40% discount on YuMOVE Joint Care PLUS, the extra-strength hip and joint product for dogs. Use the code "TRYPLUS40" on the first purchase to support a dog's health and mobility during this transitional period and beyond.

YuMOVE's commitment to pet health helps beloved pets stay active and happy all year round.

For more information on dog joint supplements and pet health tips, visit us.yumove.com. Check out customer reviews on Trustpilot, and watch YuMOVE's latest commercial, "YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs."

Footnotes

1Kynetec VetTrak July 2023. Sales of YuMOVE branded joint products through veterinary wholesalers.

2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.

3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE for Young Dogs.)

4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

