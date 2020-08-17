Back-to-School Checklists May Include a Phone This Year with New Learning Alternatives Due to Pandemic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has brought many changes in our daily lives. One of those is education. Schools are returning whether it be online or on site. It is more important than ever for your child to stay connected with their friends due to social distancing. With some schools using apps for keeping track of homework assignments, a phone may be needed for that reason as well. So, when considering your back-to-school checklist, it may be time to consider marking off a cell phone for your child.

Smartphones have become the leading device for keeping people connected. Unlike the prices you will find at other companies, a smartphone from Twigby does not have to cost an arm and a leg when you are on a budget. Some parents prefer their kids to only be connected via calls and texting without an open portal to the internet. Yet, others believe their child is ready for a smartphone. Either way, Twigby offers both phone choices at very affordable prices.

Many parents ultimately choose a smartphone because of the ability to install a GPS tracker app on the phone. This allows you to track the smartphone. A feature phone's GPS can only be used by safety personnel in the case of an emergency to find the phone.

If you are like us, you want to teach responsibility, set limits and protect your child's privacy. Twigby's plans can also help ease those concerns. You can choose to have no data and use wi-fi only at home or set a data cap with overage protection on so they cannot go over data for the month. Your bill can really be as low as you want it. See all of Twigby's plans here.

Today, staying in touch can mean many things beyond just calling and texting. Many school districts now use their website or an app to assign homework, post grades and communicate with teachers. Be sure that your child is prepared for the new school year.

