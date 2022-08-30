Back to School is a lot more fun with Appy Pie's no-code development program

HAMPTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Back to School season approaches, students and teachers are gearing up for the new session with renewed energy. Appy Pie 's no code development program targeted at K-12 students adds a bout of excitement among teachers and students alike. Gartner predicts that "by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity". This impressive prediction goes on to reinforce that no-code development is the future of technology.

As no-code development gains prominence and importance, the next generation needs to be familiarised with the concept and application of no-code technology. And that is precisely what Appy Pie's no-code development program for K-12 students aims to do. Students get to see what they are building as they are building it. They can use the app on an actual device and see how it works in a real-world environment. This feature of the program makes the entire experience a lot more enjoyable.

The student app development program from Appy Pie adopts a hands-on approach to teaching app development to students. The salient points of the program that make it a popular choice among schools and universities alike are listed below:

Useful for both Universities and Schools

Cloud Based Online App Builder Platform

Test App on your mobile devices

Easy Set-Up and Implementation with Chat Support

Though the program is aimed at K-12 students, its efficacy and potential extend beyond that, even up to university students who can finally find a way to see their unique ideas come to life without getting bogged down by copious amounts of codes. As they see their work coming to fruition, the students feel a sense of achievement and empowerment.

The student program from Appy Pie is a unique curriculum with multiple benefits for the students and the school or the university. Here is a sneak peek.

The platform eliminates the frustration of coding, bugs, and debugging

Students can see the results immediately by testing and using the app on their own devices.

Creating mobile apps with Appy Pie's no code AppMakr lets the students develop practical solutions for real-world scenarios.

Educators or teachers can build an education app of their own

No need for educators to attain programming knowledge to train their students further.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is an unrivaled leader in no-code mobile app creation that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Using Appy Pie's No-Code Text-to-App, with either voice or text, users simply drag and drop the features to create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as pie. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally (G2), for its unique features, ease-of-use and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes (Capterra). Appy Pie is also the fastest growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world (GetApp).

