Back to School: It's Time to Update Your Child's Health Information

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Book bags are replacing beach totes as it quickly becomes time for students to go back to school. Organizing your child's health information, keeping current with doctor's appointments and planning for emergency scenarios should be part of every parent's seasonal routine, the nation's emergency doctors say.

"We all know about reading, writing and arithmetic. Let's consider adding a fourth 'R' for parents – establishing routine healthy behaviors," said Paul Kivela, MD, MBA, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). "Now is the perfect time to catch up on doctor visits and update your child's health information. Taking these actions, before an emergency occurs, can help avoid a trip to the ER and possibly save your child's life."