Back-to-School Must Include a Renewed Focus on Children's Vision

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This school year is shaping up to be anything but normal with remote, in-school, and hybrid learning. In light of these changes, the Vision Impact Institute (VII) encourages legislators and parents to continue to prioritize children's vision.

The combination of online learning, reduced face-to-face time with teachers, and limited access to school vision screenings is likely to impact children's vision and their academic performance. Up to 80% of all learning occurs visually, leaving kids with poor vision at a disadvantage. In the U.S., more than 12.1 million school-age children have some form of vision problem at risk of hindering their education.

"In New Jersey, parents and legislators have dedicated significant time to ensure that school-age children's vision is tested through a comprehensive eye exam," says Kristan Gross, Executive Director, Vision Impact Institute. "We're encouraged by the level of commitment made on behalf of our children, even in these times of disruption. In 2020 we will continue to prioritize good vision by advocating with policymakers for better state legislation through our Kids See: Success initiative."

Vision requirements for school-age children differ across the U.S. Most states have a vision-screening program in some grade levels. This is a good start, but it is not enough to detect all vision problems. Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Wisconsin have an expanded children's vision legislation that ensures vision care and access for all children.

"We must continue to sustain the gains we've made by ensuring all children can see well," says Gross. "These services are an investment today in a society that will need productive citizens to tackle the challenges of tomorrow."

About the Vision Impact Institute

The Vision Impact Institute's mission is to raise awareness of the importance of vision correction and protection to make good vision a global priority.

The Vision Impact Institute is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which receives support from the Vision for Life Fund from Essilor, the world leader in ophthalmic optics. The Vision Impact Institute hosts a unique database of research at visionimpactinstitute.org. The organization's work on children's vision is part of the Kids See: Success initiative which is with supported by Optometry Giving Sight.

