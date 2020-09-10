Back to School PSA Hosted by Seth Meyers Welcomes Students Back to College in Pittsburgh and Provides a Unifying Perspective on the College Experience During COVID

Together, they provided a little levity, perspective and comfort about the return to school in such uncertain and turbulent times, introduced the larger Unpack U effort, and helped kick off this unique school year.

The Unpack U video message is an initiative of the larger Unpack U program, which helps universities address the extraordinary academic and personal transitions facing today's college students. By equipping college students with a wide range of local resources, essential tools and real-time experiences, Unpack U seeks to amplify student voices while empowering self-discovery and ultimately engaging in a larger movement to focus on student mental health.

"College can be difficult during normal times, but with this global pandemic, the stressors are only magnified," said Cindy Citrone, founder of Embrace Pittsburgh and Citrone 33 and the creator of Unpack U. "Unpack U is here to help foster community, and as shown by the amazing support for this video, the Pittsburgh community is working hard to get through this together and stronger than ever!"

In addition to the video message, Unpack U will be hosting Unpack Q, a 60-minute, virtual and interactive "trivia night-for-the-ages" on Wednesday, September 23, for thousands of students across Pittsburgh to compete for huge prize giveaways live from wherever they might be located.

Unpack U is a program of Embrace Pittsburgh, a 501c3 conceived and driven by Citrone 33 that seeks to champion mental strength throughout the Pittsburgh region. The content, motivation and direction of this program is completed in partnership with the JED Foundation, nine universities and colleges in Pittsburgh.

Note: Permission is granted to use all or portions of the special video message hosted by Seth Meyers.

