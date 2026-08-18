Back-to-School Season Brings More Than Homework Into the Home

Maid Brigade shares simple ways families can create healthier living spaces with its PUREcleaning® process

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As students head back to school, they're bringing home more than backpacks and homework. From classroom desks and athletic equipment to lunch boxes, shoes and electronic devices, everyday items can introduce dirt and germs into the home, making back-to-school the ideal time to refresh cleaning routines.

According to Maid Brigade, one of North America's leading residential cleaning companies, families often focus on organizing schedules, buying school supplies and preparing lunches while overlooking the increased exposure to high-touch surfaces that comes with the school year.

"The school year creates new routines, but it also increases the number of surfaces families interact with every day," said Rick Yohn, brand leader of Maid Brigade. "A few simple cleaning habits can help families create a healthier home environment while providing peace of mind during one of the busiest times of the year."

Maid Brigade recommends families pay special attention to:

Backpacks and lunch boxes

Reusable water bottles

Cell phones and tablets

Computer keyboards

Doorknobs and light switches

Kitchen counters and dining tables

Athletic equipment and sports gear

Shoes and entryway floors

The company also recommends establishing a simple after-school routine, such as placing backpacks in a designated area, wiping down frequently handled items, washing reusable lunch containers daily and encouraging regular handwashing before snacks and homework.

Unlike traditional cleaning products that rely on harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances, Maid Brigade's PUREcleaning® process uses electrolyzed water, an innovative cleaning solution that effectively cleans common household surfaces while leaving behind no chemical residue or overpowering scents.

"Many people have been conditioned to believe that if a home smells like bleach or a strong fragrance, it must be clean," Yohn said. "The reality is that a truly clean home doesn't need to smell like chemicals. A clean home should smell like nothing."

As families prepare for another busy school year, creating consistent cleaning habits can help reduce the buildup of dirt and germs while supporting a healthier, more comfortable home environment. Small daily habits, combined with an effective cleaning routine, can make a meaningful difference throughout the school year.

For more information about Maid Brigade and its PUREcleaning® process, visit maidbrigade.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Maid Brigade