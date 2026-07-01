Maid Brigade Launches Summer Campaign Celebrating the Sounds of Not Cleaning

Online gift certificates help families reclaim time for summer's most meaningful moments.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer calendars fill with vacations, days at the lake, weekend getaways, backyard barbecues and time with family and friends, Maid Brigade is inviting consumers to spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying life's meaningful moments through its new summer advertising campaign, "Imagine... Putting Down the Mop and Picking Up Where You Left Off."

The campaign highlights a simple but powerful message: a clean home is valuable, but the time and freedom that come with professional cleaning may be even more meaningful. Through a series of digital advertisements, social media content and customer-focused messaging, Maid Brigade encourages homeowners to imagine what they could do with the hours typically spent cleaning each week. The campaign aligns with the company's ongoing focus on helping customers reclaim their time while maintaining healthier, cleaner homes.

To support the campaign, Maid Brigade is also promoting its online gift certificates, available nationwide. The gift certificates can be purchased online and redeemed for professional cleaning services, making them a thoughtful gift for busy parents, caregivers, new homeowners, graduates or anyone who could use a little more time to enjoy life's important moments.

The campaign builds on Maid Brigade's "Sounds of Not Cleaning" concept, encouraging consumers to think about the moments they gain when cleaning is no longer on their to-do list. Instead of the sound of vacuums, mops and household chores, summer can be filled with the sounds of waves crashing at the beach, children splashing in the pool, birds chirping on a morning walk, friends laughing around a backyard barbecue or family adventures at the lake. Consumers can experience the campaign's ASMR-inspired video here: https://youtube.com/shorts/1DC2Rjion5A?feature=share.

"The best sounds of summer aren't vacuums and mops—they're laughter and time spent with family and friends," said Danessa Itaya, Maid Brigade brand president. "That's the gift we're helping customers give themselves and the people they care about."

Maid Brigade's professional cleaning services utilize the company's proprietary PUREcleaning® system, a non-toxic cleaning process designed to deliver a healthier clean while helping improve indoor air quality. Through its network of locally owned franchise locations, Maid Brigade serves homeowners throughout the United States and Canada.

To purchase a gift certificate or to learn about Maid Brigade's cleaning services, visit https://maidbrigade.com/gift-certificates.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Maid Brigade