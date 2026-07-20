Maid Brigade Leadership Summit Highlights AI Innovation, Business Growth and Franchise Excellence

DENVER, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maid Brigade franchise owners from across North America gathered July 16-18 at The Source Hotel in Denver for the 2026 Maid Brigade Leadership Summit, where they explored innovative business strategies, shared best practices and celebrated franchise excellence.

The three-day conference brought together franchise owners, managers and home office leadership for educational sessions focused on marketing, operations, financial performance, sales, leadership development and customer retention. The event also provided opportunities for franchisees to collaborate with peers, exchange ideas and discover ways to strengthen their local businesses.

A highlight of the conference was the presentation of the 2026 Maid Brigade Franchisee of the Year Award to Adam Ziegelman, owner of Maid Brigade serving the San Diego market. The annual award recognizes a franchise owner who demonstrates exceptional business performance, leadership, operational excellence and a commitment to supporting fellow franchisees.

"Our Leadership Summit is about equipping franchise owners with the knowledge, tools and relationships they need to grow stronger businesses," said Danessa Itaya, Brand President of Maid Brigade. "This year's conference reinforced the need to adapt our everchanging landscape requiring practical innovations, including artificial intelligence, that will help our franchisees improve efficiency, strengthen customer relationships and continue delivering exceptional service in their communities."

Featured keynote speaker Patti Rother, CFE, co-founder and CEO of Root + Rise Franchise Development, shared practical applications for artificial intelligence within service-based franchise businesses. Her presentation demonstrated how franchise owners can leverage AI to enhance marketing, improve customer communication, generate leads, streamline operations and make informed business decisions.

Additional educational sessions covered Maid Brigade's online quoting technology, key performance indicators, digital marketing, Google Business Profile optimization, mystery shopping results, sales training, employee recruitment and retention, customer retention strategies and profitability. Interactive roundtable discussions and a franchisee panel encouraged attendees to share successful operational and marketing practices that can be implemented throughout the system.

The Leadership Summit reflects Maid Brigade's ongoing investment in franchise owner success by providing education, innovative technology and collaborative learning opportunities that support long-term business growth.

By embracing innovation while fostering a culture of collaboration, Maid Brigade continues to strengthen its franchise network and reinforce its position as a trusted leader in residential cleaning services, helping franchise owners deliver healthier homes through the company's proprietary PUREcleaning® process.

For more information about Maid Brigade franchise opportunities, visit https://www.maidbrigadefranchise.com/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Maid Brigade