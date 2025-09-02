Back-to-School Season Can be Ruff on Pets

Dr. Ruth, "The Pet Vet" shares ways to help pets adjust to the back-to-school routine

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a summer of lazy mornings, long walks, and extra attention from the kids at home, the sudden shift to hectic mornings, rushed drop-offs, and quiet households during the day can be confusing and stressful for our furry companions. The "back-to-school blues" can affect dogs and cats alike, but there are things you can do to help ease their transition.

Pets Feel the Change

Utilize chew toys to keep pets busy and distracted

Dogs and cats thrive on routine and companionship. When their human family suddenly disappears during the day, they may experience boredom and separation anxiety, or changes in appetite and behavior.

Easing the Transition

1. Gradual Changes



If your kids haven't started school yet, start adjusting your pet's routine one to two weeks before school starts. Slowly shift feeding, walking, and play times to match the upcoming schedule. Making incremental changes will make the adjustment feel less abrupt for our pets.

2. Spend Quality Time in the Morning and Evenings



Spend a few minutes each morning playing with or walking your dog. This gives pets a positive start to the day and reinforces their bond with the family. Exercising your dog in the morning also helps them burn off nervous energy so they can nap during the day. After school and work, be sure to give pets plenty of love, attention, and exercise. A walk, cuddle session, or playtime helps them feel valued and part of the family again.

3. Keep Them Busy and Distracted



Turn on the TV or radio to help make the house less quiet. Give your pet a puzzle toy and a new chew toy to keep them busy when they are home alone. Besides making a variety of chews to match your dog's needs and preferences, Nylabone makes innovative treat toys designed to keep your dog entertained longer. Their Stuffable Cone Dog Treat Toy and Fillable Peanut Dog Chew Toy allow you to put treats in the toy so your dog can stay preoccupied for hours trying to get the treats out. And as a bonus, in celebration of their 70th birthday, Nylabone is donating a chew toy to Best Friends Animal Society for every purchased Nylabone. In addition to helping your dog stay busy, you're helping enrich a shelter pet's life. For more information or to upload your receipt go to: NylaboneCares.com

4. Give Them a Cozy New Bed



Buy your dog or a cat a new bed to encourage naps and relaxation while everyone is away. P.L.A.Y has a large selection of cozy, comfortable, and easy to maintain beds. Their California Dreaming Memory Foam Bed has plush bolster sides and a memory foam center cushion to provide extra comfort and support for your pup.

5. Watch for Signs of Stress



Excessive barking, chewing, bathroom accidents, or changes in behavior might be signs of separation anxiety. Consider trying calming products to help decrease your pet's anxiety. There are all kinds of calming products available nowadays designed to decrease stress and anxiety in dogs and cats. Also consider doggy day care or setting up afternoon dog walks to get some of your pet's energy out and break up their day. And remember if none of this helps, be sure to contact your veterinarian for help.

Pets Are Part of the Family Too



Back-to-school season is a time of growth and change, not just for children but for the whole household. With a little empathy and effort, your pets can adjust to the new routine and continue to thrive. There is no better way to end the school day, then coming home and being greeted by your four-legged friend waiting at the door.

