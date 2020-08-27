Back to School Snacks Are Still in Session: MadeGood Treats Fuel Focus and Energy For Parents and Students This Fall

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to school looks different this year for every North American. Whether preparing for in-person education, virtual schooling or a mix of both, back to school preparation is more unconventional than ever before. MadeGood Foods ®, the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient rich granola snack creators, aims to lessen the stressors of the season by offering helpful tips and hacks to empower North Americans to tackle Back To School prep head on, as well as a chance to win Home Office Makeovers and plenty of delicious snacks throughout the fall semester.

"Families across the continent are navigating uncharted territory while prepping for back to school this year. As many parents are taking on shared responsibilities for schooling - a beautifully decorated and functional space is key to productivity. We're excited to empower our customers on this journey by offering the opportunity to win an office makeover and of course, by making delicious and healthy snacks that provide energy and focus for both parents and kids," said Nima Fotovat, president of Riverside Natural Foods, makers of MadeGood.

No matter where learning takes place, snacks are a vital part of the back-to-school experience. Parents understand that healthy food fuels growing minds, and at MadeGood, what goes "in" comes "out." MadeGood products are made with hidden vegetables, resulting in snacks that are yummy, organic, safe for schools, free of the top-8 most common allergens and are bursting with Vitamin D and Vitamin C.

MadeGood also knows that kids learn their best when their parents are properly fueled and prepared to tackle the day. To encourage comfort and productivity in the home this fall, MadeGood is hosting the Back to School with MadeGood Sweepstakes. Customers are encouraged to visit www.BackToSchoolMadeGood.com now through September 27, 2020 to enter for a chance to win one of three home-office makeovers of varying value or one of 1,000 MadeGood product prizes. Fans can enter weekly to increase their chances and can follow the conversation on social media by using #MadeGood and #BTSMadeGood.

For more information, please visit www.BackToSchoolMadeGood.com or follow-along with the brand on Instagram and Facebook for more information. For official sweepstakes rules, please click here .

About MadeGood Foods

Canadian based MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients, allergen friendly and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. Also, proud to be a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. MadeGood is made in a Zero Waste certified facility. MadeGood® is a good choice for your health, your family's health and the planet's health. Trust in something good. For more details, visit www.MadeGoodFoods.com or @madegoodfoods .

Contact:

Emerald-Jane Hunter

312-874-7204

[email protected]

SOURCE MadeGood Foods

Related Links

http://www.MadeGoodFoods.com

