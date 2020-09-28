Back to school stress? Campus gym closed? Virtual learning from your parents' basement? No problem! Verv provides college students with free three-month subscription

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verv , a global holistic health and wellness app focused on the interconnections between physical activity, nutrition, sleep and mindfulness, today announced a free three-month subscription to its app available for all U.S. college students on the iOS platform. For other users, a 3-month Premium subscription costs $29.99. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 39%* of students in college experienced a significant mental health issue and experts predict this number will increase while Boston University reports** the depression rate has tripled among U.S. adults. As students return to campus with increased stress and anxiety, Verv understands the critical need to support this group.

New college users will get full access to a range of workouts, guided meditations, recipes including budget-friendly snack ideas, relaxing sounds for studying or sleeping, and more. The offer has no hidden fees or strings attached, and doesn't require any billing information. To start the free 3-month subscription, students just need to submit their college email address at www.verv.com/students and they will get an email with activation instructions.

"It's part of Verv's brand values to give back to the community and we're focused on helping people maintain a healthier lifestyle and combat stress and anxiety due to current events," said CEO Luba Pashkovskaya. "Our hope is that hundreds of thousands of young adults take advantage of this free offer and join our community."

Verv app highlights include:

A wide variety of workouts including everything from yoga and running to interval workouts, resistance band fitness, dance fitness and more

400 vegan, keto and other recipes and meal planning tips

More than 40 meditations

1,000 workout music playlists

100 ASMR, sleep stories and sounds

Available on App store and coming soon to Android

Verv is a top-rated app and all content is created by professionals with deep experience in fitness and technology. App downloads continue to increase at an unprecedented pace, emphasizing the want and need for quality health and wellness programming during this uncertain time.

"Now is the time to put your well-being first. Even just a few minutes a day can have a profound impact on your college experience and life," said Verv's Wellness Expert, Dr. Dominique Gummelt, who is also the Director of University Wellness at Andrews University.

Visit www.verv.com/students for more information or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Verv

Verv is a global holistic health and wellness app focused on the interconnections between physical activity, nutrition, sleep and mindfulness. While many other apps are focused on physical fitness only, Verv users get additional guidance related to other areas of their health and lifestyle. The Verv app customizes wellness programs via an onboarding quiz and continuous analysis of user behavior to create better and faster results. Whether you're a fitness fanatic, nutrition novice or master meditator, Verv's approach can help anyone achieve results in a healthy and holistic way. Monthly, 3-month or one-year subscriptions are available on Apple iOS . Visit www.Verv.com for more information or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

