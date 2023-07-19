Back-to-School Style Made Simple with Kidpik's Subscription Box: A Time-Saver For Busy Parents

News provided by

KidPik Corp.

19 Jul, 2023, 08:32 ET

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("Kidpik"or the "Company") today announced the launch of its back-to-school subscription box, packed with this season's stylish head-to-toe outfits for boys and girls. Kidpik's subscription boxes provide a fashionable solution for busy parents who desire the convenience and ease of receiving expertly styled outfits delivered to their door.

Continue Reading
Kidpik offers parents an exceptional blend of flexibility and convenience, offering the option to shop by outfit, item, or pre-styled Pik Boxes, alongside the popular subscription boxes.
Kidpik offers parents an exceptional blend of flexibility and convenience, offering the option to shop by outfit, item, or pre-styled Pik Boxes, alongside the popular subscription boxes.
Kidpik's subscription boxes provide a fashionable solution for busy parents who desire the convenience and ease of receiving expertly styled outfits delivered to their door.
Kidpik's subscription boxes provide a fashionable solution for busy parents who desire the convenience and ease of receiving expertly styled outfits delivered to their door.

"Kidpik offers a comprehensive subscription solution for parents who appreciate the convenience of expertly curated, stylish outfits for their kids that coordinate effortlessly," stated Kidpik's CEO, Ezra Dabah. "Navigating through the world of kid's fashion to find stylish, matching pieces can be quite challenging. We solve this while adhering to high standards for style, quality, and value."

Dabah also highlights the brand's larger mission: "Beyond fashion, we aim to streamline morning routines. We are here to balance a child's desire for self-expression and the practical demands of daily life."

Style Meets Ease: Embrace Stylish Trends with Kidpik's Subscription Boxes

Kidpik's expert style team curates these unique looks, all designed in-house, turning each box into an exciting fashion adventure. Kidpik provides clothing and footwear for boys and girls, sizes from 2T to 16, and shoe sizes from 9 toddler to 6 youth.
Every Kidpik box comes packed with 8 or 12 fashion and essential items, based on preference, with free shipping, returns, exchanges, and zero styling fees for a commitment-free experience.

With a whole week to try on the new styles and a tempting 30% off when keeping the entire box, the back-to-school style is effortless and fun. Parents can find fashion inspiration and back-to-school styles in Kidpik's look book.

Bonus Points: Shop by Outfit, Item or Pre-Styled Boxes

Kidpik offers parents an exceptional blend of flexibility and convenience, offering the option to shop by outfit, item, or pre-styled Pik Boxes, alongside the popular subscription boxes.

Fashion That's on Trend: Denim, Colored and Layered Looks

For this season's back-to-school styles–think trendy washes, striking stripes, and playful prints.

  • Denim Days - Jeans feature trendy washes and colors and offer plenty of stretch for maximum comfort. Being vibrant and versatile is what the denim collection is about.
  • Dress to Impress – Girl's dresses trend with vibrant florals, shimmering metallic accents, and denim styles. With long and short sleeves options, they are perfect for the transitional period from summer to fall, offering adaptability to changing temperatures.
  • Layer Up with a Hoodie - Kidpik's hoodies come in bold hues, dynamic graphic prints, and stylish stripes. Crafted from a supremely soft blend, these hoodies provide a cozy yet breathable layer that kids love to wear.

A+ Footwear: Step into School with Style

Kidpik's fashionable footwear collection includes trendy high tops for street-style cool and chic low tops that effortlessly pair style with comfort. User-friendly features and versatile styles will have kids stepping into school with confidence.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

Media Contact:
Nataly Blumberg
516-859-6665
[email protected]

SOURCE KidPik Corp.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.