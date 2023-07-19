Back-to-School Style Made Simple with Kidpik's Subscription Box: A Time-Saver For Busy Parents

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK ) ("Kidpik"or the "Company") today announced the launch of its back-to-school subscription box , packed with this season's stylish head-to-toe outfits for boys and girls. Kidpik's subscription boxes provide a fashionable solution for busy parents who desire the convenience and ease of receiving expertly styled outfits delivered to their door.

"Kidpik offers a comprehensive subscription solution for parents who appreciate the convenience of expertly curated, stylish outfits for their kids that coordinate effortlessly," stated Kidpik's CEO, Ezra Dabah. "Navigating through the world of kid's fashion to find stylish, matching pieces can be quite challenging. We solve this while adhering to high standards for style, quality, and value."

Dabah also highlights the brand's larger mission: "Beyond fashion, we aim to streamline morning routines. We are here to balance a child's desire for self-expression and the practical demands of daily life."

Style Meets Ease: Embrace Stylish Trends with Kidpik's Subscription Boxes

Kidpik's expert style team curates these unique looks, all designed in-house, turning each box into an exciting fashion adventure. Kidpik provides clothing and footwear for boys and girls, sizes from 2T to 16, and shoe sizes from 9 toddler to 6 youth.

Every Kidpik box comes packed with 8 or 12 fashion and essential items, based on preference, with free shipping, returns, exchanges, and zero styling fees for a commitment-free experience.

With a whole week to try on the new styles and a tempting 30% off when keeping the entire box, the back-to-school style is effortless and fun. Parents can find fashion inspiration and back-to-school styles in Kidpik's look book .

Bonus Points: Shop by Outfit, Item or Pre-Styled Boxes

Fashion That's on Trend: Denim, Colored and Layered Looks

For this season's back-to-school styles–think trendy washes, striking stripes, and playful prints.

Denim Days - Jeans feature trendy washes and colors and offer plenty of stretch for maximum comfort. Being vibrant and versatile is what the denim collection is about.

- Jeans feature trendy washes and colors and offer plenty of stretch for maximum comfort. Being vibrant and versatile is what the denim collection is about. Dress to Impress – Girl's dresses trend with vibrant florals, shimmering metallic accents, and denim styles. With long and short sleeves options, they are perfect for the transitional period from summer to fall, offering adaptability to changing temperatures.

– Girl's dresses trend with vibrant florals, shimmering metallic accents, and denim styles. With long and short sleeves options, they are perfect for the transitional period from summer to fall, offering adaptability to changing temperatures. Layer Up with a Hoodie - Kidpik's hoodies come in bold hues, dynamic graphic prints, and stylish stripes. Crafted from a supremely soft blend, these hoodies provide a cozy yet breathable layer that kids love to wear.

A+ Footwear: Step into School with Style

Kidpik's fashionable footwear collection includes trendy high tops for street-style cool and chic low tops that effortlessly pair style with comfort. User-friendly features and versatile styles will have kids stepping into school with confidence.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK ) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com . For more information, visit www.kidpik.com .

Media Contact:

Nataly Blumberg

516-859-6665

[email protected]

SOURCE KidPik Corp.