Back-to-School: Tips for Supporting Students Who Use AAC Devices

ASHA Offers Guidance To Help Teachers and Other School Professionals Foster Inclusive Classrooms

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As teachers, administrators, specialists, and support staff prepare for a new school year, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is sharing ways that school professionals can support students who use augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices.

Students who have limited or unreliable verbal speech can benefit from AAC devices, especially when they are used regularly throughout the school day. Today, more than 2 million people in the United States use these devices to communicate. Increasingly, AAC devices are used by children with diagnoses such as autism, cerebral palsy, childhood apraxia of speech, developmental language disorder, and Down syndrome.

Today, more than 2 million people in the United States use AAC devices to communicate. Post this

Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) who work in schools and at outside practices partner with families to determine which AAC device will best meets their child's specific needs. They program the device and teach the child (and their communication partners) how to use it.

"AAC devices can seem daunting to people who aren't very familiar with them," said ASHA 2026 President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow. "However, you don't have to be a technology expert to effectively communicate with children who use these devices. Just be willing to learn, engage the student directly in conversation, and welcome all efforts to communicate. The school's speech-language pathologist can help staff and volunteers become more comfortable with the device and incorporate it into school routines."

In the Classroom: Tips for Teachers

Teachers can use these tips to help AAC users successfully participate and learn at school:

Make sure AAC is available at all times. A student's AAC system should always be accessible. Where the student goes, their AAC goes. Charge the device in a place accessible for the child. Plan for a low-tech backup, such as a laminated paper board, in case their electronic device isn't working or the power goes out.

A student's AAC system should always be accessible. Where the student goes, their AAC goes. Charge the device in a place accessible for the child. Plan for a low-tech backup, such as a laminated paper board, in case their electronic device isn't working or the power goes out. Speak directly to the student. Don't direct questions or comments to an aide or a classmate. Look at the student, and address them in age-appropriate ways, offering them the same language, learning, and social experiences as their peers.

Don't direct questions or comments to an aide or a classmate. Look at the student, and address them in age-appropriate ways, offering them the same language, learning, and social experiences as their peers. Allow for additional time to respond. Pause after asking a question or making a comment. Students may need extra time to create a message, navigate their device, or reply in another way.

Pause after asking a question or making a comment. Students may need extra time to create a message, navigate their device, or reply in another way. Follow up if you don't understand. Don't guess, finish sentences, or answer questions for the student. If clarification is needed, say "Can you tell me more?"

Don't guess, finish sentences, or answer questions for the student. If clarification is needed, say "Can you tell me more?" Include AAC in your instruction. In the classroom lesson, allow time and space for that student to ask and answer questions, share ideas, work with classmates, and demonstrate what they know—not just respond to yes-or-no questions. For example, "Jae, I see you found the right answer. Will you share your idea with your group?"

In the classroom lesson, allow time and space for that student to ask and answer questions, share ideas, work with classmates, and demonstrate what they know—not just respond to yes-or-no questions. For example, "Jae, I see you found the right answer. Will you share your idea with your group?" Model language. When appropriate, and if they give you permission, use the student's AAC system as you talk. Point to a word or associated picture on the screen, smartboard, or non-electronic board as you are saying it. Modeling shows how the device can be used in real interactions and how to wait for someone as they compose their idea.

When appropriate, and if they give you permission, use the student's AAC system as you talk. Point to a word or associated picture on the screen, smartboard, or non-electronic board as you are saying it. Modeling shows how the device can be used in real interactions and how to wait for someone as they compose their idea. Prioritize self-expression. AAC is not just about making basic requests or answering questions. It's how people express themselves and their personalities. Invite students to share a joke or a funny story or to talk about their interests. You can even add popular expressions and phrases that kids in this age group frequently use to the AAC device.

AAC is not just about making basic requests or answering questions. It's how people express themselves and their personalities. Invite students to share a joke or a funny story or to talk about their interests. You can even add popular expressions and phrases that kids in this age group frequently use to the AAC device. Provide opportunities for peers to learn about AAC. Invite the school SLP, a family member, and/or the student to give a short presentation about the AAC device and ways to successfully communicate. Consider organizing "lunch bunches" or other social activities to encourage new friendships. Talk about the various ways that people communicate beyond speaking (e.g., gestures, sign language, and texting).

Around the School: Additional Tips for Staff and Volunteers

Communication opportunities happen everywhere—not just in the classroom. Some simple strategies (listed below) can make a meaningful difference for children who use AAC.

Car/Bus Loop and Hallways (Arrival and Dismissal)

Greet the student directly; give them time to respond.

Confirm that the student has their AAC system as they transition to other locations.

Use consistent routines and language for arrival, departure, and abiding by school procedures such as standing in line, waiting one's turn, and staying safe.

Make sure staff know how to get the student's attention and how that student communicates urgent needs.

Cafeteria (Breakfast and Lunch)

Allow enough time to make food choices and to place an order when applicable. Remember, autonomy and personal choices are important. Avoid making assumptions about what the student wants to eat, where they want to sit, or whether they want to join a conversation. If they are interested, encourage them to try new foods and meet new people.

Ensure that the student is using their AAC device while in the cafeteria, rather than setting it aside for the meal. This means keeping the student's AAC system accessible and protected from spills (e.g., waterproof cases or even an oversized resealable storage bag can help).

Gym/Playground (Physical Education and Recess)

Plan how the student will have access to AAC during active movement and play.

With no pressure to say "yes," invite the student to participate; make reasonable adjustments to ensure that they are included.

Teach classmates how to wait, listen, and include the student in play. For older students, explain how to adapt the activity—and give them a chance to ask questions.

Library, Art Room, and Music Room ("Specials")

Share in advance any upcoming activities or key vocabulary with the school speech-language pathologist (SLP) and the student's team. The SLP and/or other team members can program relevant words or phrases into the AAC device and practice with the student before class.

Make communication supports—like paper-based topic boards or vocabulary boards—available for making choices, asking for help, commenting, and participating in group activities.

Speak to the student as the active participant they are—not as though they are an outside observer.

Considerations for Emergency Preparedness

Preparing for emergencies is essential for all students, but children who use AAC devices may be especially at risk in emergency situations for several reasons, including these:

Devices may get misplaced or may lose power in unexpected or chaotic situations.

Communicating via a device may take longer than communicating by speaking.

Children may be interacting with people who are unfamiliar with the device and/or who may not know the best way to communicate with them.

Children may become overwhelmed or dysregulated from loud noises, crowded spaces, and other sensory triggers.

An emergency plan can be included in a student's individualized education program (IEP) or Section 504 plan. For students who use AAC, accommodations may include low-tech backup devices and specialized staff training. ASHA offers information on its website about AAC use in school during emergencies.

Back-to-School Success

When preparing for the new year, ASHA President Rosa-Lugo stresses what she says is the most important point for all school staff to remember:

"AAC devices are not optional accessories. They serve as a child's voice, and we all need access to our voice at all times—not just during a particular subject or a specific time window. AAC devices are essential for communicating wants, needs, and feelings; participating in class; staying safe; and building fulfilling relationships with peers."

To learn more about AAC devices and children's communication, visit HelpingYouCommunicate.org.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

Francine Pierson, 301-296-8715 or [email protected]

SOURCE American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)