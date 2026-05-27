ASHA and Fairplay Introduce New Screen Time Resource for Families Who Have Children With Developmental Delays or Differences

Latest "Be Tech Wise" Handout Offers Practical Tips for Finding a Healthy Balance

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing children's screen time is among the most frustrating aspects of modern parenting. Families with young children who have developmental delays or differences often find themselves searching for recommendations tailored specifically to them. This is why the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and Fairplay today released the latest collaborative resource in their Be Tech Wise series.

Families with young children who have developmental delays or differences often find themselves searching for screen time recommendations tailored specifically to them. The resource provides actionable advice to help families support their children’s health and development.

Be Tech Wise: Children With Developmental Delays or Differences is intended for families of children ages 5 years and under who have suspected or diagnosed developmental delays or differences—including attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, and speech or language delays or disorders.

The resource provides actionable advice that families can implement to

manage screen time mindfully,

support their children's health and development, and

find a comfortable balance that prioritizes both child and caregiver needs.

It was developed by a cross-disciplinary team of experts in child development.

"Most families struggle with technology use nowadays, and it's easy to feel helpless or stuck—especially once children are already using screens," said Mark Bertin, MD, a board-certified developmental behavioral pediatrician, speaker, and author who contributed to this new resource. "Managing technology with children who have developmental differences can be especially difficult because screens may seem to solve problems in the moment. However, they also create and exacerbate problems in the short- and long-term. Our new resource can help children and families achieve a healthy balance."

Be Tech Wise: Children With Developmental Delays or Differences is available in English and Spanish as a PDF download that can be easily shared with families in any setting—including pediatrician offices, libraries, day care centers and preschools, health fairs, and private practice offices for professionals such as speech-language pathologists, social workers, and psychologists.

"The topic of screen time can be confusing for any family. We want families nurturing children with developmental differences to have specific tools that will work for them," said Jean Rogers, MSEd, author, parent educator, and director of the Screen Time Action Network at Fairplay. "Parents make hundreds of little decisions every day about their children's digital lives. Providing a one-page guide is a simple way we can help."

"We created this resource with parents of children with developmental differences in mind," said ASHA 2026 President Linda I. Rosa Lugo, EdD, CCC SLP, ASHA Fellow. "It provides practical strategies to support children during their early years, focusing on building core skills essential for life. The content is delivered with compassion, recognizing how overwhelmed parents can feel while managing busy lives."

ASHA and Fairplay previously collaborated on three other screen time resources:

Be Tech Wise With Baby!

Be Tech Wise With Toddler!

Be Tech Wise With Preschoolers!

The full series is available for free download on Fairplay's website.

For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

About the Screen Time Action Network at Fairplay

The Screen Time Action Network is a global collaborative of practitioners, educators, advocates, and parents working to reduce excessive and harmful screen use in childhood and keep kids safe online. Membership is free and includes opportunities to network with professionals and parents against the Big Tech manipulation of children and families. https://fairplayforkids.org/screen-time-action-network/

SOURCE American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)