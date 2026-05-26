NEW POLL HIGHLIGHTS THE CRITICAL ROLE COMMUNICATION PLAYS IN CAREGIVING

COMMUNICATION AND COGNITIVE DIFFICULTIES DUE TO CONDITIONS LIKE STROKE, ALZHEIMER'S, PARKINSON'S, ALS, DEMENTIA, CANCERS, AND HEARING PROBLEMS AFFECT MILLIONS OF ADULTS

Professional Help Can Make A Significant Positive Difference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication between caregivers and those in their care is critical. When communication breaks down, safety can be compromised, and significant frustration and strain on relationships can result.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/american-speech-language-hearing-association/9386151-en-asha-poll-highlights-communication-in-caregiving

A new national poll commissioned by ASHA and conducted by YouGov of caregivers to adults with communication difficulties highlights the importance of effective communication and reveals what caregivers and their care recipients face every day. Fortunately, professional support from audiologists and speech-language pathologists can make a positive difference and substantially improve the quality of daily life for everyone concerned. The timing of this new information is highly relevant, as May is recognized as National Speech-Language-Hearing Month.

In this interview, ASHA President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, and Janice R. Trent, AuD, CCC-SLP, a former ASHA Board Member and practicing audiologist, discuss the poll findings and the importance of communication when caregiving—as well a new resource for the public that can be informative and helpful for caregivers.

MORE ABOUT LINDA I. ROSA-LUGO:

Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, received her doctoral degree from Teachers College, Columbia University. She retired from the University of Central Florida in 2022 after serving as Associate Dean of Faculty Excellence, Graduate Programs and Global Affairs in the College of Health Professions and Sciences. At UCF, she was a teaching faculty member in the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, the founding director of the UCF Listening Center, and now holds Emeritus status. Since 2023, she has been a Clinical Associate Professor at SUNY Stony Brook University. A longtime member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), Dr. Rosa-Lugo has been actively involved for nearly 30 years. She is an ASHA Fellow and a recipient of ASHA's International Achievement and Diversity Awards. She has served as Vice President for Professional Practice and President of the Hispanic Caucus. Additionally, she has been a site visitor for the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (CAA) and chaired the ASHA/PAHO ad hoc committee addressing the needs of individuals with hearing loss in El Salvador.

MORE ABOUT JANICE R. TRENT:

Janice R. Trent, Au.D., has practiced Audiology for over 20 years in a number of clinical settings. Her diverse career has included a total of 16 years of teaching clinical supervision at Howard University, Washington DC and Temple University, Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Trent has also worked as a clinical audiologist in hospital settings and private practices.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Cerquone, [email protected]

SOURCE American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)