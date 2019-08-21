Back to School with LIFT-Los Angeles' Fourth Annual Backpack Drive

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer coming to an end, students and their parents are gearing up for the schoolyear by gathering books and other supplies. Unfortunately, not every family has the means to shop off of the lists typically provided by schools. LIFT-Los Angeles aims to address this gap by assisting under-served families with its annual Backpack Drive, which was held on August 16, 2019 Earlier this week, the organization distributed over 200 backpacks filled with educational materials and supplies to its members and their children.

The day revolved around fun and educational activities to promote excitement for the school-year ahead and encourage children to reach for their dreams. Jordan Tabach-Bank, founder of The Loan Companies, hands out backpacks filled with school supplies to kids while volunteering at the event.

LIFT-Los Angeles held the backpack drive for the fourth consecutive year in an effort to ensure that parents and their children are prepared for success in their education. The backpacks were entirely underwritten by The Loan Companies and The Honest Company, and the event was supported by volunteers from both companies. Jordan Tabach-Bank, founder of The Loan Companies and LIFT-Los Angeles board member, said, "Throughout our long history, philanthropy has always been important to The Loan Companies. Partnering with LIFT for such an admirable cause is one of the ways we can give back to our community and set our future generations up for success in education and beyond."

The interactive day of events featured fun crafts, talks by experts in the field and other activities focused on inspiring children to dream big and set personal and educational goals, in addition to helping LIFT parents better understand how to best advocate on behalf of their children in school and to encourage them to utilize resources such as afterschool programs and extracurricular activities.

"This event really highlights our dual-generation approach: the kids decorate piggy banks and learn about saving money, while their parents listen to an empowering presentation about the importance of their children's education," said LIFT-Los Angeles Executive Director, Allie Olson. "Not only do we equip their children with backpacks full of supplies to kick-start their school year, but our parent members who are in education programs themselves also receive backpacks so they can advance their education, get better paying jobs, and provide for their families."

Tabach-Bank said, "We look forward to making this event an annual tradition and providing even more backpacks next year along with our amazing co-sponsors.

About LIFT

LIFT is a national nonprofit founded in 1998, and headquartered in Washington, D.C. with service locations in Chicago, D.C., Los Angeles and New York. Since its founding, LIFT has empowered thousands of individuals and families to break the cycle of poverty and foster intergenerational mobility. What sets LIFT apart from other anti-poverty organizations is our investment in parents' dreams, goals and aspirations – such as going back to school, improving credit, eliminating debt, or securing a living wage job that supports the entire family – through one-on-one personalized coaching. Learn more at WhyWeLIFT.org.

About The Loan Companies

The Loan Companies includes Beverly Loan Company, Chicago Loan Company and New York Loan Company, and has been family-owned and operated since 1881. They purchase and lend against a variety of luxury goods such as gold and diamond jewelry, high-end watches, auction worthy fine art, collectible handbags and one-of-a-kind memorabilia. Visit https://www.theloancompanies.com for more information.

