Back to School Year's Resolutions

Starting a new year with new clothes and fresh school supplies naturally has the fresh start element we all look for in our "this year will be different" mantras. To give your students (and you!) the best start possible, consider these handy organization tips from the cleaning experts at The Maids.

Make a central calendar. It doesn't matter if you use a big piece of paper, a dry erase board or paint a chalkboard wall on an accessible surface for your master calendar. The idea behind the central calendar is function, not form. As soon as notice of that cheerleading meeting, music lesson, conference or bake sale comes across your counter, you can make note and start recycling the paper it came in on.

