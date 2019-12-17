Back to The Far Side® -- Online -- with TheFarSide.com

An unparalleled comic masterpiece, The Far Side revolutionized conventional considerations of humor in general, and of comics in particular. Its impact and influence cannot be overestimated; the panel has been revered by fans from all walks of life and every corner of the world. At the time of Larson's retirement from daily syndication, The Far Side appeared in nearly two thousand newspapers; over the years, more than forty million books and seventy-seven million calendars have been sold, and it has been translated into more than seventeen languages.

The Far Side is without peer — no need for a reboot, remake, or sequel — just a new way to discover and enjoy. Highlights of the new site will include:

The Daily Dose, an ever-changing, random selection of cartoons from The Far Side

A weekly themed comic collection

Sketches and doodles from Larson's sketchbooks

Periodic unveiling of new work by Larson

Passionate throngs of established fans will be thrilled, but so will an entirely new generation of soon-to-be devotees. The Far Side has been a cross-generational and cross-demographic favorite since its origin, and TheFarSide.com will fuel its appeal to an even broader enthusiastic audience.

