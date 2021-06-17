Back to the Office…with Fido in Tow? Wellness® Natural Pet Food Reveals New Survey Data About What Pet Parents Will Miss Most with the Return to Work

TEWKSBURY, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While it was a tough year for humans, it was a great year for furry family members. There were a lot of perks to working from home for a year, but nothing was better than the ability to spend unlimited quality time with our pets. According to a new survey of working pet parents conducted by Wellness® Natural Pet Food, the maker of natural food and treats to provide happy, healthy lives for our pets, 33% of working pet parents say that being home alongside their pet is what they miss most upon returning to the office, beating out other conveniences like sleeping in late (28%), working from the couch (24%), and wearing a rotating wardrobe of sweatpants (15%). And given the option, more than half (53%) of working pet parents would rather continue working from home with their pet than to go back to the office without them.1

The shift to working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled the importance of flexibility to work and take care of our families, pets included. After spending so much time at home, 21% of working pet parents now say that leaving their pet at home alone is what makes them most nervous about returning to work, and an overwhelming 78% think there should be pet-friendly policies at their workplace.

If companies don't already have pet-friendly policies in place, now's the time. The survey also revealed:

73% of working pet parents think that having pets at work will make it a fun place to be when they do return to the office

22% of working pet parents say that the ability to bring their pet to work is the most important pet-friendly policy for them

29% of working pet parents say they are more compassionate in the workplace because they are a pet parent

"Our pets played a huge role in our lives during the pandemic, providing comfort and joy on even the darkest of days. Now, as pet parents return to work, it will be a transition for both humans and pets, and an even bigger adjustment for the millions of families who added a pet for the first time," says Dr. Danielle Bernal, global veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food. "This Take Your Dog to Work Day, we're urging employers to think about and listen to the needs of their pet parent employees, and recognize the many ways that pets make us better people, and workers. Studies have shown how pets can have a positive impact on our own health and wellbeing – from lowering resting blood pressure to reducing stress – benefits we could use it the workplace in this new normal."

Take Your Dog to Work Day (June 25th) is an annual event first established by Pet Sitters International, Inc., and while celebrations will once again look different this year, it's an opportunity to appreciate how much pets helped us during our remote work days. To check out Dr. Bernal's best practices for a pet-friendly office and learn more about the survey results, visit https://www.wellnesspetfood.com/.

About Wellness®: At Wellness, an independent, national pet food company, we're on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting natural pet food and treat recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Our expert veterinarians and animal nutritionists ensure that every recipe combines the perfect balance of high-quality natural ingredients with the latest scientific research and technologies, so that every recipe delivers proven health benefits pets will feel. That's why 9 in 10 veterinarians recommend Wellness Natural Pet Food to see visible results in the health of dogs and cats. This includes pets in need, too. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

1 Engine Insights survey of working pet owners identified from a demographically representative of the U.S. population, conducted in May 2021

SOURCE Wellness Natural Pet Food

Related Links

https://www.wellnesspetfood.com

