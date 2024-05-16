Back to the Roots is Now the #1 Selling Soil and #1 Selling Garden Seed on Amazon

The brand, backed by investors Ayesha Curry, Gabrielle Union and J Balvin, is at the forefront of the organic movement

OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to the Roots, America's leading organic gardening brand, is now the #1 selling garden seed and #1 selling soil on Amazon. This achievement highlights the growing consumer trend towards sustainable and organic gardening practices that Back to the Roots has been championing for over a decade.

Back to the Roots #1 Amazon Graphic

Co-Founder & co-CEO Nikhil Arora stated, "This milestone is a major statement for where the Lawn & Garden category is going — Back to the Roots is not just the #1 organic soil and #1 organic seed on Amazon, but the #1 soil and seed overall. In a $48B category defined for decades by conventional and synthetic gardening practices, it's a big statement for the organic movement."

The success on Amazon is backed by a wide assortment of organic seeds and nutrient-rich soils, appealing to both novice gardeners and seasoned green thumbs. Back to the Roots has consistently advocated for the importance of understanding where our food comes from and empowering individuals to grow their own.

"As we continue to innovate and expand our product lines, our focus remains on creating accessible gardening products that are great for plants and the planet — but they have to grow great plants first and foremost. We want everyone to have the opportunity to experience the joy and satisfaction of growing their own food at home," said Alejandro Velez, co-CEO & co-Founder.

This recognition on Amazon is not only a testament to the quality of Back to the Roots' products but also the company's longstanding mission to reconnect families with food and inspire them to ask where their food comes from.

About Back to the Roots:

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA to a thriving national brand and leading organic gardening company in the country. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food. Their award-winning line of organic gardening kits, seeds, soils, plant food, and raised beds is currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Walmart,, Whole Foods, Tractor Supply, Menards, Amazon, Kohl's, Cost Plus, and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, President Obama's Champions of Change, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

