Back to Trade School: Powering Chicago Prepares Students to Work in High-Demand Renewable Energy Professions

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year begins for Chicagoland students, Powering Chicago, the advocate for the unionized electrical industry in Chicago and Cook County, is preparing to welcome the future generation of electricians for its Registered Apprenticeship program at the IBEW-NECA Technical Institute (IN-Tech) in suburban Alsip, Illinois. While many students choose the conventional college path and graduate with significant student loan debt, apprentices in our program undergo five years of paid, intensive training. This equips them with the skills needed to secure high-demand union positions and competitive wages in the electrical construction industry.

"Union electricians have long been in high demand, but the recent increase in renewable energy projects has significantly expanded job opportunities for both current and future apprentices," said Elbert Walters III, Executive Director of Powering Chicago. "Acknowledging that the traditional college route may not be suitable for everyone, we are committed to educating young people about alternative career paths in the trades, where they can build rewarding and well-compensated careers."

Accelerated Job Growth for Illinois Electricians

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate of electricians is projected to grow 6% from 2022 to 2032, faster than the predicted growth rate for all occupations. The rise in renewable energy projects primarily drives this increase, as electricians are responsible for installing, maintaining, and repairing renewable energy systems and infrastructure. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), approximately 21% of the electricity produced in the United States in 2023 came from renewable energy sources. Additionally, the EIA projects that by 2050, renewable energy will account for 44% of the country's electricity generation.

The growth of renewable energy can be largely attributed to various government incentives. For example,in November 2023, Illinois started offering a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs). This program, effective until January 31, 2024, aimed to support the state's goal of having one million EVs on the road by 2030. To accommodate this increase, Illinois would need to install approximately 30,000 more charging stations.

In August of 2022, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS) into law. This $280 billion legislation aims to boost the production of semiconductors and other critical technologies in the United States while creating high-paying manufacturing jobs. The act represents a historic investment in research and development, manufacturing, and science, highlighting the growing demand for qualified electricians. Over the past two years, companies have collectively announced over $166 billion in manufacturing investments in semiconductors and electronics. Additionally, the CHIPS Act has led to the establishment of new or expanded programs in at least 50 community colleges across 19 states to train workers for the semiconductor industry.

Training Skilled Tradespeople for Careers in Renewable Energy

During the apprentices' five-year paid program at IN-Tech, they will undergo 8,000 hours of combined classroom and on-the-job training and approximately 300 hours of safety-specific training.

The state-of-the-art facility includes a renewable energy training field, offering hands-on learning experiences with systems that cover all aspects of renewable energy, such as wind, solar, electric vehicle charging, and battery storage.

Upon completing the program, graduates will enter the electrical construction industry without student loan debt and receive job placement assistance. While the estimated starting annual salary for a college graduate in Chicago is around $44,335, a Powering Chicago electrical construction journeyperson can earn double that amount working a 40-hour workweek.

To learn more about Powering Chicago, visit PoweringChicago.com. For more information on the IBEW Local 134 apprenticeship program and to enroll, visit ejatt.com

Sources

SOURCE Powering Chicago