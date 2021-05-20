Backbar Sees Enormous Growth Across Hospitality Industry, Surpasses 10,000 Restaurants on the Platform

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backbar, the largest and fastest growing beverage operations software for restaurants and bars, surpassed 10,000 businesses on its platform. The company achieved 200% growth over the last 12 months, even amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Backbar manages millions of dollars in beverage inventories for restaurants and bars and is used by businesses in all 50 states and in 147 countries. The milestone comes as the company launches a new Product Discovery tool, which allows restaurant and bar buyers to identify new and trending craft products from nearby restaurants.

Backbar is a cloud-based platform that streamlines inventory management , purchasing , and costing to help restaurants and bars consolidate the management workflow, operate more efficiently , and run a more profitable business.

The company has seen incredible growth in all segments of the hospitality industry. Businesses using Backbar include industry leaders like Cohn Restaurant Group, who uses the platform across 19 locations throughout California. The majority of user growth has been through independent restaurants and localized restaurant groups that are switching from running their business on spreadsheets to using the Backbar app to reduce costs without risk or added expense.

"We're extremely excited to be in over 10,000 restaurants and bars and to have achieved this milestone less than two years after launching Backbar. Especially with our growth through the pandemic being driven by independent restaurants, the heart and soul of the hospitality industry, who we feel can really benefit from our product at a time when they need it most," said Josh Saunders, Backbar's founder.

The new Product Discovery tool provides a marketplace for decision makers to find exciting new products growing in popularity or newly available in the market. The Backbar algorithm curates the products shown to each venue based on trending products in their area, restaurant type, and products they currently carry, so restaurant and bar operators can see what's up-and-coming in their location. The goal is to surface craft spirits and beers that often have difficulty getting noticed.

"We want Backbar to be more than a platform for placing orders with vendors, we want to be a marketplace where users can discover exciting new products or find lower cost items that improve their bottom line," says Saunders.

Product Discovery is available in Backbar for U.S. restaurants in 18 states to start, and will expand nationwide by the end of the year.

