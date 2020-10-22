Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage Integrated With Facebook as Photo and Video Transfer Destination

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Backblaze, the cloud provider beloved by storage professionals, announced a new Facebook integration to help people transfer a copy of their photos and videos from the social media platform to secure, encrypted storage in a matter of clicks.

With Facebook being the longstanding and primary content sharing platform for billions, this new integration provides a simple solution for storing years of precious data—precious memories, really—for the long-term.

Facebook users seeking to exercise greater control over their media will find that this data portability integration enables:

Personal safeguarding of images and videos in Backblaze.

of images and videos in Backblaze. Enhanced file sharing and access control options.

and access control options. Ability to organize, modify and collaborate on content.

What's more, users need not fear hefty ongoing storage bills—files are sent to Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which offers a standard 10 GB of free capacity, then just $5/TB per month.

"We've been helping people safely store their photos and videos in our cloud for almost as long as Facebook has been providing the means to post content," said Gleb Budman, Co-Founder and CEO, Backblaze. "For people on Facebook who want more choice in hosting their data outside the platform, we're happy to make our cloud a seamlessly available destination."

The new secure data transfer service to Backblaze, based on code Facebook developed through the open source Data Transfer Project, is live today.

Current Backblaze customers can initiate data transfers within Facebook via Settings & Privacy > Settings / Your Facebook Information / Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos / Choose Destination / Backblaze.

Individuals and companies that seek to learn more about Backblaze's award-winning personal and business cloud storage services can get started here.

